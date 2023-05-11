Pregnant Rihanna is All Smiles on Shopping Date with A$AP Rocky in West Hollywood

The singer sported an oversized black coat and micro tank from her Savage X Fenty line

By
Published on May 11, 2023 09:00 AM
rihanna, A$AP Rocky
Photo: BACKGRID

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are continuing to prove they just "look good together naturally."

While out in West Hollywood with her beau on Wednesday, the Grammy winner sported an oversized black coat worn over wide-legged white pants paired with a micro top from her her Savage X Fenty line.

Rihanna, 35, who is expecting baby No. 2 with Rocky, 34, topped her look off with black-and-white flats and sleek, black wraparound shades.

Rocking a flashier look, the record producer's style popped in a bright red jacket, light wash jeans, and a pair of white sunglasses with pink polarized lenses.

The duo looked happy on their shopping date, with Rocky happily smiling while sharing a sweet embrace with Rihanna, who also displayed a relaxed, sweet smile.

The L.A. sighting comes after a string of pregnancy street-style looks in New York City. The longtime pals-turned-partners, who also share an 11-month-old baby boy, attended the Met Gala on May 1 and enjoyed a date night at NYC hotspot Carbone on May 3.

Rihanna also squeezed in a girls' night out to dinner at the equally as trendy Casa Cipriani restaurant the following night.

rihanna, A$AP Rocky
BACKGRID

Rocky opened up about his romance with the "Love on the Brain" singer in an interview with Dazed last May and explained how they complement each other without trying.

"I think it's just natural. We happen to look good together naturally. You know, it would take a lot of work to have us forcefully match before we leave the house," he said. "Sometimes we match to a T, or we just wear the same clothes. If I buy a shirt that she likes, I expect to get it stolen... but then I gotta steal it back."

rihanna, A$AP Rocky
BACKGRID

Becoming first-time parents last year isn't the only milestone they've experienced together; in December 2020, they visited Rihanna's native Barbados, which is also where Rocky's late father is from.

The soon-to-be-father-of-two, who was raised in New York City, told Dazed that getting to visit the place from which his family hails with his girlfriend was "surreal."

"It was honestly so unbelievable. I had family there that only came up [to New York] once every five years, family I only spoke to over the phone my whole life," he said. "I was raised to know about my heritage, but I was missing the actual experience. I didn't get to experience it until I was an adult. It was one of the most surreal experiences I've encountered in my lifetime."

