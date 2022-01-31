All the Ways Pregnant Rihanna Hid Her Baby Bump in Recent Weeks
Prior to revealing her happy pregnancy news with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, Rihanna kept her baby bump under wraps in stylish looks
Rihanna was all smiles as she and A$AP Rocky left Pastis Restaurant in New York City on Jan. 28. The star kept her bump out of view while wearing a blue and black bomber jacket over a mini dress.
The "Love on the Brain" singer looked too cool on Jan. 26 as she covered her bump underneath an oversized orange jacket and camo pants.
The pregnant singer kept her bump out of view as she rocked the leather-on-leather trend for a dinner date at NYC's hotspot restaurant Carbone on Jan. 26.
While heading to A$AP Rocky's studio on Jan. 25, Rihanna was snapped wearing a blue and orange oversized jersey dress paired with orange leather gloves and a matching clutch. She topped it off with a below-the-knee black coat, which featured a bright orange interior and fur-trimmed hood.
The star kept her belly out of view on Jan. 22 in a red Balenciaga puffer accessorized with leather gloves, rhinestone earrings and an R13 baseball cap.
The "Umbrella" songstress continued to use outerwear to shield her stomach, wearing a loose-fitted, plaid jacket which she paired with blue leggings, ankle sock booties, and a Raf Simons hat on Jan. 25.
Rihanna was spotted leaving dinner spot Cipriani in NYC on Dec. 6 while sporting an oversized leather puffy jacket and loose-fitting pants.
The Grammy-winner stepped out on Dec. 2 for a shopping trip while wearing an oversized navy jacket with matching velour track pants.
Rihanna concealed her bump on Jan. 12 with this chic Balenciaga look, which featured an oversized puffy vest over a black dress.
The star kept things casual on Jan 17. while wearing a pair of ripped jeans and a leather jacket that covered her bump.