Rihanna Is Pregnant! Singer and Fashion Icon Expecting First Baby with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has babies on the brain!

The "Diamonds" singer and fashion mogul, 33, is pregnant, expecting her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky.

The couple was photographed out in New York City over the weekend, where Rihanna debuted her baby bump while wearing a long pink jacket. Her oversized outerwear was unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her growing bump adorned in a gold cross with colorful jewels.

In one of the sweet photos, which were snapped in Harlem, where A$AP Rocky grew up, the rapper kisses the soon-to-be mom on her forehead as they enjoy a snowy walk outdoors.

In regards to fatherhood, A$AP Rocky, 33, said starting a family is "in my destiny, absolutely." As he put it at the time, "I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very."

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in November 2020 that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were dating after years of friendship. The couple had sparked romance rumors since Rihanna split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020. That July, she featured A$AP Rocky in her Fenty Skin campaign, and the duo did several interviews together to promote the collab.

Rihanna previously opened up about family planning, telling British Vogue in March 2020 that she was "realizing life is really short" and found a new no-nonsense approach to living.

"You don't have a lot of time to tolerate s----, you know? You put so much on your plate. When you're overwhelmed, you need to start cutting things out. And I'm overwhelmed too much," she said at the time. "What's happening now is that I'm going back to black and white. My gray area is shutting down."

"I know I will want to live differently," she added, saying that within the next 10 years she sees herself having "three or four" children, whether she has a partner or not.