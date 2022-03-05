Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump in Skintight Aqua Jumpsuit at Paris Fashion Week: 'Thicc'

Rihanna's latest maternity look comes after a number of appearances at Milan Fashion Week

Rihanna is rocking the baby blue!

For the outing at Caviar Kaspia, Rihanna wore a skintight aqua jumpsuit that featured a cutout across the left side of her stomach, which showed off her growing baby bump.

The "Umbrella" musician accessorized the look with a large trench coat and a pair of complementary sunglasses and heels, alongside an array of jewelry around her neck.

Rihanna uploaded a series of shots of her attire on her Instagram account on Saturday morning. "Thicc," she simply captioned the post.

Earlier in the week, Rihanna wore a peach-colored, leather mini dress that hugged her baby bump while attending the Off-White Fall 2022 fashion show in Paris. She paired the look with a matching shearling coat and knee-high strappy heels, a small purse, and plenty of layered chain necklaces.

A day later, Rihanna then attended the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week, where she put her baby bump on full display in a sheer, black naked dress.

She paired the lace overlay with black lingerie, a leather cape and matching knee-high leather boots. Rihanna accessorized the revealing look with silver jewelry, including a choker and layered chain necklaces.

During the Dior event, the Savage X Fenty mogul effortlessly clapped back at a fan who criticized her fashionably late arrival.

"You're late," the faceless spectator could be heard yelling at her in a clip, which has since amassed millions of views. "No s—," Rihanna responded with an over-the-shoulder glance while she was escorted into the venue.

Rihanna revealed in January that she's expecting her first child with longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33.

After she was photographed debuting her baby bump, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna is "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."

Rihanna recently told PEOPLE during her Fenty Beauty event last month in Los Angeles that it's been "fun" but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while she's pregnant. "I like it. I'm enjoying it," she raved.

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!" the star continued. "Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform."