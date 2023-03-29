Rihanna's Baby Bump on Display as She Shares Pics of 2 'Drive-Tru' Pasta Dishes

The singer is expecting her second baby with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023 07:35 AM
Rihanna Shares Baby Bump Photos on IG
Rihanna. Photo: Rihanna Instagram; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Rihanna is giving fans another peek at her baby bump.

The singer, 35, shared a series of snapshots of her bare belly on her Instagram Stories Tuesday alongside two different plates of pasta.

"Drive-tru," the "Diamonds" singer captioned the first photo of a green napkin and bowl of spaghetti resting on her blue jeans in front of her bump.

This was followed by a second picture showing another glimpse at her bare belly and a second plate, which appeared to be full of freshly cooked gnocchi and ravioli with a sauce. The musician captioned the snap with a single emoji of a woman feeding a baby with a bottle.

Rihanna has previously opened up about her pregnancy cravings, revealing she loved chocolate and tangerines sprinkled in salt during her first pregnancy in Vogue's May 2022 cover story.

Rihanna Shares Baby Bump Photos on IG
Rhianna. Rihanna Instagram

It's not the first time the star, who is already mom to a 10-month-old son with her partner A$AP Rocky, has shown off her bare bump since confirming her second pregnancy following her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

At the 2023 Oscars earlier this month, Rihanna rocked a mint green skirt and faux fur wrap ensemble that exposed her belly. She accessorized the look with mint-colored strappy heels and gloves to complete the outfit.

Rihanna Shares Baby Bump Photos on IG
Rihanna. Rihanna Instagram

Just days later her bare bump was on display again when she stepped out with her rapper boyfriend, 34, in West Hollywood in a casual cool maternity look of low-waisted baggy jeans and a striped rugby shirt tucked into her bra.

The "Lift Me Up" singer famously announced her first pregnancy by debuting her bare bump during an outing in New York in January 2022. Accompanied by the "Praise The Lord" rapper, Rhianna wore a long pink jacket that was unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her growing belly adorned with a gold cross bearing colorful jewels.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna backstage at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A rep for Rihanna confirmed her second pregnancy to PEOPLE following the Super Bowl, where she revealed a baby bump in a head-to-toe red outfit.

Last month a source told PEOPLE that she was "super excited to confirm" her pregnancy during her big moment.

"Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went," said the insider. "She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy."

Related Articles
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Pregnant Rihanna 'Loves Being a Mom,' Says Source: 'Happiest She Has Ever Been'
rihanna
Rihanna Was 'Super Excited' to Confirm Pregnancy News at Super Bowl, Wants 'Several Kids': Source
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna backstage at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
The Most Epic Rihanna Baby Bump Pics So Far
Rihanna shows off new belly bump after lunch with A$AP Rocky at Bottega Louie
Pregnant Rihanna Keeps It Cool During Hollywood Shopping Outing with A$AP Rocky
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna backstage at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Pregnant Rihanna Poses Backstage with A$AP Rocky in Green Belly-Baring Outfit at Oscars 2023
Rihanna performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Pregnant Rihanna Puts Baby Bump on Display During Oscars 2023 Performance as A$AP Rocky Toasts Her
Pregnant Rihanna Smiles and Holds Her Bump in Fun Selfie with Ashley Graham at Oscars 2023
Pregnant Rihanna Smiles and Cradles Her Bump in Fun Selfie with Ashley Graham at 2023 Oscars
Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Pregnant Rihanna Stuns in Sheer All-Black Gown Ahead of Her Performance at Oscars 2023
Rihanna celebrates Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Rihanna's Baby Boy Cries Over His Unborn Sibling 'Going to the Oscars' — See the Sweet Photo!
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Pregnant Rihanna Hinted She Was 'Bringing Someone' Before Revealing Baby Bump at Super Bowl Halftime
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Santa Monica, CA - Rihanna's birthday celebrations continue with baby on board! The singer and her beau ASAP Rocky enjoyed a cozy dinner at their go-to spot Giorgio Baldi, surrounded by loved ones. Joining in on the fun were Rihanna's brother and BFF Melissa Forde, making it a night to remember! Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 21 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pregnant Rihanna Sweetly Cradles Baby Bump as She Steps Out to Birthday Dinner with A$AP Rocky
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Pregnant Rihanna Cradles Her Baby Bump in Sweet Photo Taken During Super Bowl 2023
rihanna
Rihanna Says She Had 'No Clue' She Was Pregnant with Baby No. 2 at British 'Vogue' Shoot: 'Crazy'
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Timeline
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 26: Director and actress Olivia Wilde attends Warner Bros. Pictures "The Big Picture" presentation at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon 2022, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin)
Olivia Wilde Clarifies What She Meant by Calling A$AP Rocky 'Hot' for Supporting Rihanna at Super Bowl
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Rihanna's Super Bowl Dancer Reveals She 'Did Not Know' Singer Was Pregnant During Live Performance