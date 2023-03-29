Rihanna's Baby Bump on Display as She Shares Pics of 2 'Drive-Tru' Pasta Dishes

Rihanna is giving fans another peek at her baby bump.

The singer, 35, shared a series of snapshots of her bare belly on her Instagram Stories Tuesday alongside two different plates of pasta.

"Drive-tru," the "Diamonds" singer captioned the first photo of a green napkin and bowl of spaghetti resting on her blue jeans in front of her bump.

This was followed by a second picture showing another glimpse at her bare belly and a second plate, which appeared to be full of freshly cooked gnocchi and ravioli with a sauce. The musician captioned the snap with a single emoji of a woman feeding a baby with a bottle.

Rihanna has previously opened up about her pregnancy cravings, revealing she loved chocolate and tangerines sprinkled in salt during her first pregnancy in Vogue's May 2022 cover story.

It's not the first time the star, who is already mom to a 10-month-old son with her partner A$AP Rocky, has shown off her bare bump since confirming her second pregnancy following her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

At the 2023 Oscars earlier this month, Rihanna rocked a mint green skirt and faux fur wrap ensemble that exposed her belly. She accessorized the look with mint-colored strappy heels and gloves to complete the outfit.

Just days later her bare bump was on display again when she stepped out with her rapper boyfriend, 34, in West Hollywood in a casual cool maternity look of low-waisted baggy jeans and a striped rugby shirt tucked into her bra.

The "Lift Me Up" singer famously announced her first pregnancy by debuting her bare bump during an outing in New York in January 2022. Accompanied by the "Praise The Lord" rapper, Rhianna wore a long pink jacket that was unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her growing belly adorned with a gold cross bearing colorful jewels.

A rep for Rihanna confirmed her second pregnancy to PEOPLE following the Super Bowl, where she revealed a baby bump in a head-to-toe red outfit.

Last month a source told PEOPLE that she was "super excited to confirm" her pregnancy during her big moment.

"Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went," said the insider. "She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy."