Pregnant Rihanna Showcases Her Growing Baby Bump in Leopard-Print Coat During N.Y.C. Outing

Rihanna, who's pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, recently told PEOPLE she's "enjoying having not to worry about covering up my tummy"

*EXCLUSIVE* Pregnant Rihanna bares her baby bump in a leopard coat as she returns to New York City

Rihanna is continuing to showcase her chic maternity style!

The 33-year-old singer was photographed out and about in New York City on Thursday afternoon, where she showed off her growing baby bump in a baggy leopard-print jacket that was left partially unzipped near her belly.

Rihanna — who is currently expecting her first baby, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky — paired the animal-print outwear with a pair of black sweatpants, a set of furry brown heels and a black hat over her hair that fell behind her shoulders in loose waves.

The Fenty Beauty founder also accessorized her look with a long gold chain that was placed over her baby bump, stud earrings, gold rings on her fingers and an anklet.

Rihanna poses for a picture as she celebrates her beauty brands fenty beauty and fenty skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Rihanna | Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Rihanna, who has been putting her bare baby bump on display since she and A$AP Rocky, 33, announced they are expecting in late January, recently told PEOPLE that she has embraced the good and the bad that has come with her newfound curves.

Noting that "it's fun" but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while pregnant, Rihanna explained at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles earlier this month, "I like it. I'm enjoying it."

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," the "We Found Love" singer added, joking, "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

Rihanna also explained that fashion helps her feel most confident these days, despite some general malaise and discomfort.

"Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform," she shared.

"You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good," Rihanna continued. "I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch."

Rihanna's afternoon outing in New York City came about the same day the nine-time Grammy Award winner announced on Instagram that her Fenty Beauty line will be available in Ulta Beauty stores March 6.

In her post, Rihanna stopped for a parking lot photo op, in which she posed with some shopping bags in front of her window display.

"Bout to be in my ULTA bag!!" she wrote in the caption. "Dats right, I can finally confirm that @fentybeauty is officially joining the @ultabeauty fam!!"