Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Surprise Lucky Shoppers at Savage X Fenty Store in L.A.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky just love a surprise!

The singer and rapper, both 33 — who are currently expecting their first baby together — surprised shoppers at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty store at the Westfield Culver City mall in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

For the night out, Rihanna wore a bright red robe with matching heels. The "Diamonds" musician covered her growing baby bump and utilized the hood of the robe to cover her hair, which was kept in a sleek ponytail.

A$AP Rocky, meanwhile, sported a gray suit adorned with sparkles, which he accessorized with a white dress shirt and a black tie underneath. The "Praise the Lord" artist also rocked red and silver sneakers, which complemented Rihanna's ensemble.

Together, the couple posed in front of mannequins wearing an array of lingerie pieces from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty's new Valentine's Day collection.

Last month, Rihanna announced that she would be taking the Savage X Fenty experience to the next level by opening storefronts for her rapidly growing lingerie brand in five cities.

The first brick-and-mortar location opened in Las Vegas in January, with other stores in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C., popping up in early 2022.

"2022, we coming in HOT! We bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores!" Rihanna wrote on Twitter at the time.

She added: "Can't believe it's actually that time, and I can't wait for you to have this experience irl…"

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's outing at the Savage X Fenty store came about shortly after the musicians attended the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles on Friday evening. There, the pair posed for photographs on the red carpet in coordinating ensembles.

Rihanna showed off her baby bump in a shredded and backless green halter top, which she accessorized with similarly styled pants that featured a silver hue on top and a purple shade down the leg.

A$AP Rocky wore a purple Louis Vuitton letterman jacket with a matching purple shirt underneath. He completed the look with a pair of torn jeans, as well as a purple hat and a pair of green-colored sneakers.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Speaking with PEOPLE at the event, Rihanna explained that she and her beau did not plan to match. "I didn't know what he was wearing. I didn't even see him!" she said. "Like, he left the studio to come here."