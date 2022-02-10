Pregnant Rihanna Rocks 2000s-Inspired, Belly-Baring Outfit — Complete with a Trucker Hat

Rihanna wore a trucker hat, low-rise jeans, and a patterned fur coat while revealing her baby bump in another show-stopping maternity look

Rihanna is continuing to redefine maternity style with her latest look.

The Fenty mogul, 33, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, wore another trendsetting outfit while out to dinner Wednesday evening in Santa Monica. Rihanna was spotted bearing her bump in a 2000s-inspired look while leaving Giorgio Baldi.

The mom-to-be showed off her stomach in a brown crop top, which she paired with low-rise blue jeans, snakeskin wrap heels she fastened around her jeans' hems, and plenty of gold jewelry. She topped the whole look off with a blue coat with cheetah print accents and a camo trucker hat emblazoned with the Awake brand logo.

Rihanna's latest look comes after she was photographed in another bump-baring outfit while out to dinner last weekend. The "Diamonds" singer wore a black lace-up top with low-rise pants, a cropped bomber jacket, and pair of stilettos. She finished off the look with a pair of black sunglasses and Jacquie Aiche gold body chains.

Rihanna was snapped in her sleek black ensemble just one week after she and A$AP Rocky, 33, shared their exciting pregnancy news with a sweet New York City photoshoot, Jan. 31. She and the rapper broke the news in a series of photos taken in Harlem, where A$AP Rocky grew up.

Shortly after Rihanna's photoshoot, a source told PEOPLE the singer was "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."

"Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea," the source said, adding, "She's loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty."

The insider added that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are feeling "giddy" about the upcoming addition to their family.

"Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different. They're just like any other pair of parents-to-be," they said. "Yes, they happen to be famous but they're just the cutest, giddiest young couple that's expecting kids."