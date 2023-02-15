Rihanna Opens Up About Keeping Son Out of the Spotlight: 'He Doesn't Have a Say in Any of This'

The musician recalls the emotional moment when she noticed paparazzi trying to take photos of her son while they were shooting their British Vogue cover

Published on February 15, 2023 05:35 PM
rihanna
Photo: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Fox Sports/Shutterstock; Rihanna/TikTok

Since becoming a mom, Rihanna has emphasized the importance of protecting her son's privacy.

The 34-year-old singer, who recently revealed she's expecting her second baby, opens up about keeping her son out of the spotlight in a cover interview for the March issue of British Vogue, where she appears with the 9-month-old and boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

While shooting the cover with her son for the magazine, the "Diamonds" artist recalled an emotional moment when she noticed paparazzi in the distance trying to get photos of her baby boy, who had the time had yet to be shared with the world.

"It's the thing you never want to happen," she said. "We get to decide as parents when and how we do that. End of story."

"Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn't have a say in any of this," she continued. "We've been protecting him thus far and you don't have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that."

Rihanna said she then "went straight into protective mode" and left the beach where they were shooting to discuss a plan of action with Rocky.

Rihanna British Vogue
Rihanna and her son. Inez & Vinoodh

"Like there wasn't even time for rage. [Rocky and me] drove up to the trailer area and we sat in the car chatting and working out how we move forward. As parents it just feels so icky, like a violation," she said. "As we were speaking, we knew they were making calls and deals."

Shortly after, Rihanna took matters into her own hands and shared the first official look at the infant in a cute video on TikTok.

Speaking of her first months as a mom, the musician called the experience "legendary."

Rihanna British Vogue
A$AP Rocky, their son and Rihanna. Inez & Vinoodh

"It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever," she told the outlet. "You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because… Because it doesn't matter."

The soon-to-be mother of two revealed that she's pregnant again while serving as the halftime performer for the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday night.

A source told PEOPLE on Tuesday, "The main focus right now is on her family. She loves spending time with her son."

"She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment," said the insider. "She is the happiest she has ever been."

See the full feature in the March issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 21st February.

