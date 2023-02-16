Rihanna Says She Had 'No Clue' She Was Pregnant with Baby No. 2 at British 'Vogue' Shoot: 'Crazy'

Rihanna had no idea her British Vogue cover would be featuring her soon-to-be family of four.

The "Diamonds" singer, who recently revealed she's expecting her second baby, appears on the March cover of British Vogue alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky and their 9-month-old son.

As she shared photos from the spread on Instagram on Wednesday, Rihanna revealed that when shooting the cover in December, she had "no clue" she was pregnant with baby No. 2 at the time.

"How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue ❤️❤️," she wrote.

The soon-to-be mother of two revealed her pregnancy news while serving as the halftime performer for the 2023 Super Bowl.

Rich Fury/Getty ; Rihanna/TikTok

Rihanna took the stage in Glendale, Arizona, dressed head-to-toe in bright red, revealing a baby bump, and becoming the first pregnant woman to star in the halftime show.

The singer played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — down to show her belly.

A rep for Rihanna confirmed the pregnancy news to PEOPLE Sunday night.

A source told PEOPLE on Tuesday, "The main focus right now is on her family. She loves spending time with her son."

"She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment," said the insider. "She is the happiest she has ever been."

See the full feature in the March issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 21st February.