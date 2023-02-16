Rihanna Says She Had 'No Clue' She Was Pregnant with Baby No. 2 at British 'Vogue' Shoot: 'Crazy'

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky appear on the March cover of British Vogue alongside their 9-month-old son

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023 02:57 PM

Rihanna had no idea her British Vogue cover would be featuring her soon-to-be family of four.

The "Diamonds" singer, who recently revealed she's expecting her second baby, appears on the March cover of British Vogue alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky and their 9-month-old son.

As she shared photos from the spread on Instagram on Wednesday, Rihanna revealed that when shooting the cover in December, she had "no clue" she was pregnant with baby No. 2 at the time.

"How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue ❤️❤️," she wrote.

The soon-to-be mother of two revealed her pregnancy news while serving as the halftime performer for the 2023 Super Bowl.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna baby
Rich Fury/Getty ; Rihanna/TikTok

Rihanna took the stage in Glendale, Arizona, dressed head-to-toe in bright red, revealing a baby bump, and becoming the first pregnant woman to star in the halftime show.

The singer played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — down to show her belly.

A rep for Rihanna confirmed the pregnancy news to PEOPLE Sunday night.

A source told PEOPLE on Tuesday, "The main focus right now is on her family. She loves spending time with her son."

"She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment," said the insider. "She is the happiest she has ever been."

See the full feature in the March issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 21st February.

Related Articles
Christy Carlson Romano Calls It the 'Biggest Flex' That Her Kids Use the Kim Possible Avatar on Disney+
Christy Carlson Romano Says Her Kids Use the 'Kim Possible' Avatar on Disney+: 'Biggest Flex'
Paris Hilton cover, Harpers Bazaar
Paris Hilton Wore a Disguise to the Hospital for Son's Birth: 'My Entire Life Has Been So Public'
Hoda Kotb kids
Hoda Kotb Reveals Daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, Have 'Never Seen a Movie'
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona., WubbaNub Infant Pacifier - Cow
Found: The Exact WubbaNub Pacifier Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Had at the Super Bowl
Rihanna British Vogue
Rihanna Says Son's Birth Was 'Beautiful,' Recalls 'Insane' First Days at Home: 'It's Nuts'
Ashley Tisdale attends the 2023 LA Art Show opening night premiere party benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Ashley Tisdale Says 22-Month-Old Daughter Jupiter Is 'So Me. It's Not Even Funny'
Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Expecting Baby Number 3 with Wife Naomi Campbell: 'New Monster Coming Soon'
'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Expecting Baby No. 3 with Wife Naomi: 'New Monster Coming Soon'
Rihanna British Vogue
Rihanna Admits She Places 'Toxic Pressure' on Herself to Make an Album That Can Top 'Anti'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoqcgervSRJ/?hl=en hed: George Kittle’s wife reveals she had eptopic pregnancy
George Kittle's Wife Claire Reveals She Had an Ectopic Pregnancy: 'I Felt My Soul Leave My Body'
rihanna
Rihanna Opens Up About Keeping Son Out of the Spotlight: 'He Doesn't Have a Say in Any of This'
Jenna Bush Hager and Mila Hager on Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Did a SoulCycle Class the Day She Gave Birth to Daughter Mila
Rihanna British Vogue
Rihanna's Baby Boy, 9 Months, Joins Her and A$AP Rocky on British 'Vogue' Cover — See the Photos!
The Ultimatum's April Marie Is Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend Cody Cooper
'The Ultimatum' 's April Marie Melohn Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Boyfriend Cody Cooper
Post Christmas bliss ???? Will just be here, cozied up in my robe until 2023
Heather Rae El Moussa Says Breastfeeding Is Hard 'But Very Gratifying, I Love It'
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 07: Rebel Wilson attends the 2022 AACTA Awards Presented at the Hordern on December 07, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Rebel Wilson Reveals Her First Surrogate Miscarried Before She Welcomed Baby Daughter Royce
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Pregnant Rihanna 'Loves Being a Mom,' Says Source: 'Happiest She Has Ever Been'