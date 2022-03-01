One Chic Mama! All of Rihanna's Epic Fashion Week Maternity Looks

Mom-to-be Rihanna continues to show off her iconic maternity style — see all of her looks from Milan and Paris Fashion Week 2022

By Andrea Wurzburger March 01, 2022 02:39 PM

1 of 5

Rihanna Stuns in Milan

Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Rihanna has always been a style icon, but ever since announcing her pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on Jan. 31, the Fenty mogul's maternity style is unmatched

The "Diamonds" singer put her baby bump on display while attending the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week, wearing a gold headdress, purple fur coat and black leather and lace crop top. Her black pants featured a red dragon design on the leg. 

2 of 5

Rihanna + A$AP Rocky = One Stylish Couple

Credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty

By her side in the front row was A$AP Rocky. 

The mogul told PEOPLE at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles in February 2022, that "it's fun" but also "a challenge" to style herself while pregnant. 

"I like it. I'm enjoying it," she added. "I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

3 of 5

A Re-Wear for RiRi

She re-wore the bold purple fur coat while out and about in Milan on Feb. 25, this time pairing it with a sparkly, sheer black dress with an oval-shaped cutout just above her bump. She accessorized with strap-up jeweled sandals and a cross necklace. 

4 of 5

Rihanna and A$AP Rock Leather Looks

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Days later, the parents-to-be headed to Paris for Fashion Week, where Rihanna donned a peach-colored leather minidress paired with a matching shearling coat at the Off-White Fall 2022 fashion show. 

5 of 5

Rihanna Wears a Sheer Number in Paris

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

The 34-year-old wowed once again when she stepped out in a sheer, black ensemble while attending the Dior Autumn/Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week. 

By Andrea Wurzburger