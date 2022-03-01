One Chic Mama! All of Rihanna's Epic Fashion Week Maternity Looks

Rihanna has always been a style icon, but ever since announcing her pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on Jan. 31, the Fenty mogul's maternity style is unmatched.

The "Diamonds" singer put her baby bump on display while attending the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week, wearing a gold headdress, purple fur coat and black leather and lace crop top. Her black pants featured a red dragon design on the leg.