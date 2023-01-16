Rihanna 'Loves Being a Mom' and Is 'Obsessed' with Baby Boy, A$AP Rocky Is 'Great Dad': Source

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying their first year of parenthood.

A source tells PEOPLE that the "Diamonds" singer and the "Praise the Lord" rapper, both 34, are very happy and focused on their baby boy. The couple welcomed their first baby together, a son, in May 2022, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

"Rihanna loves being a mom. She is obsessed with her baby boy," says the insider.

The source adds that Rocky is "very involved as well and a great dad."

Last month, Rihanna shared the first official look at her baby boy in an adorable video on TikTok.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty

In the sweet clip, the couple's son cooed and smiled at his mother, who could be heard in the background recording him. "You tryna get Mommy's phone?" Rihanna asked her little guy.

Later in the clip, Rihanna and Rocky's son, whose name has not yet been shared by the couple, sweetly yawned as he looked out a car window.

"Hacked," Rihanna captioned the video, which marked her first post on the social media platform.

At the time PEOPLE confirmed the arrival of Rihanna and Rocky's baby, a source close to the couple said that they were at home in Los Angeles with the infant.

RELATED VIDEO: Rihanna Says Best Part of Motherhood is Seeing Son's 'Morning Face!': 'It's the Cutest'

"Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom," added the source.

The Grammy winner first revealed last January that she was expecting her first child with Rocky. After she was photographed debuting her baby bump in New York City, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna was "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."

"Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own timetable, and having a baby is no different," the source said, adding that Rihanna and her rapper beau were over the moon about their baby on the way. "They're just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous, but they're just the cutest, giddiest young couple that's expecting kids."