Pregnant Rihanna Says She's in Her Third Trimester, Will Be 'Psycho' About Protecting Her Baby

Rihanna puts on a leggy display while keeping her growing baby bump covered as she steps out to dinner at Giorgio Baldi

Rihanna puts on a leggy display while keeping her growing baby bump covered as she steps out to dinner at Giorgio Baldi

Rihanna is not playing around about her baby on the way.

During a recent interview with Elle, the pregnant 34-year-old singer opened up about her future life as a mom, sharing that she's entered her third trimester.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be," Rihanna told the outlet. "Psycho about it."

The Grammy winner then quipped that she'll actually be "worse" than Giudice, adding, "You talk about my kids, it's over."

rihanna Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rihanna revealed in January that she's expecting her first child with her Rocky, 33. After she was photographed debuting her baby bump, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna is "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."

"Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different," the source said, adding that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were over the moon about their baby on the way. "They're just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they're just the cutest, giddiest young couple that's expecting kids."

Since breaking her pregnancy news, Rihanna has been showcasing her iconic maternity styles and putting her growing baby bump on display. She admitted to Elle that getting full glam sometimes helps her feel like a "real person" throughout her pregnancy.

"There's also those days… especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you're like, 'Oh, do I have to get dressed?' Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person," Rihanna adds.

Rihanna Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

During a Fenty Beauty event last month in L.A., the singer also told PEOPLE that it's been "fun" but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while she's pregnant. "I like it. I'm enjoying it," she said at the time.

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," the "We Found Love" singer told PEOPLE. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

The mom-to-be also opened up about how fashion and beauty is helping her feel confident.

"Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform," she explained.

"You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good," she continued. "I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch."