Rihanna Bares Her Growing Baby Bump in Leather Look for Night at Dinner

Rihanna is bumpin' in style!

On Saturday, the pregnant 34-year-old singer flaunted her growing baby bump while hitting the streets of Santa Monica for dinner with friends.

The Anti artist, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, stepped out in a sparkling silver bralette under an oversized leather jacket, leather mini skirt and matching thigh-high leather boots. She accessorized with silver earrings, matching layered necklaces and black sunglasses, her hair slicked back into a high ponytail.

The dazzling maternity look later received praise from Kim Kardashian. Posting photos of Rihanna's leather look on her Instagram Story, Kardashian, 41, wrote, "OMGGGGGG 🔥🔥🔥 @badgalriri BEST PREGNANCY STYLE EVER!!!"

*EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna shows off her burgeoning baby bump as she leaves Giorgio Baldi Credit: BACKGRID

Additionally on Saturday, the Fenty mogul showed off her bump while sparkling in a silver metallic ensemble for the in-store debut of her cosmetics line at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles.

The makeup mogul rocked a long-sleeve peekaboo crop top that criss-crossed at the chest, with a glittering floor-length column skirt. The look was complemented with layers of silver jewelry, including a thin intricate chain draped across her pregnant belly.

During another Fenty Beauty event last month in L.A., Rihanna told PEOPLE it's been "fun" but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while she's pregnant. "I like it. I'm enjoying it," she said at the time.

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," the "We Found Love" singer told PEOPLE. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

Rihanna celebrates the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty on March 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The mom-to-be also opened up about how fashion and beauty is helping her feel confident.

"Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform," she explained.

"You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good," she continued. "I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch."

Rihanna revealed in January that she's expecting her first child with her longtime boyfriend, 33. After she was photographed debuting her baby bump, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna is "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."