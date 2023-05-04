Rihanna Bares Her Baby Bump on Date Night Out in N.Y.C. with A$AP Rocky 

The queen of pregnancy street style pulled off another chic look with her beau while out in New York City on Wednesday night

By
Published on May 4, 2023 07:42 AM
Rihanna & ASAP Rocky step out for dinner at Carbone this evening in NYC
Photo: PapCulture / BACKGRID

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky looked stylish on Wednesday strolling the street in N.Y.C.

The "Love on the Brain" singer, 35 — who is expecting her second child with the rapper, 34 — pulled off yet another fashionable pregnancy ensemble while out on the town for dinner at Carbone restaurant with her beau.

Displaying her growing belly that peeked out from a long black leather trench, the queen of street style paired the edgy outercoat with a black leather mini skirt and brown knee-high slouchy boots.

As for Rocky's attire, he looked preppy chic in light blue jeans, a white tee worn under an unbuttoned red plaid shirt and a bright blue nylon coat. Shiny black boots completed his look.

The pair held hands while leaving the Italian-American hotspot. Rocky, who was toting a blue Goyard bag, helped Rihanna into their car.

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky step out for dinner at Carbone this evening in NYC
PapCulture / BACKGRID

The duo, who share an 11-month-old son, let the world know their news of baby no. 2 during her performance at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Speculation took social media by storm after she graced the stage and PEOPLE confirmed the news with her rep shortly after.

At the time, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that she "wants several kids and is happy that her son will have a sibling come summer."

"She loves parenting with Rakim," the source added. "They are great together."

Earlier this week, the openly affectionate pair attended the famed Met Gala. For this year's fashion event, Rihanna stunned in an all-white ensemble covering most of her body. The bottom half of the dress billowed out in a gorgeous A-line, while the top consisted entirely of large white floral designs beginning around her hips and going all the way over her head.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Rocky made a statement on Monday in a red plaid high-low kilt over bedazzled wide-leg jeans, layering multiple Gucci belts around his waist.

The event marked Rihanna's first Met Gala since 2021, when she and Rocky walked the red carpet in matching cozy oversized coats. That appearance marked their official debut as a couple after PEOPLE confirmed their relationship the previous November.

On the carpet, reporters asked the Grammy winner how she was feeling to be at the event with her baby on the way.

"It's fun," she told Access Hollywood, adding, "I feel a little guilty that my firstborn isn't here."

Asked what the couple's 10-month-old son thought of his mom's Met Gala look, Rihanna replied, "Oh, we had to keep him far away. He's a boy," she said with a laugh.

