Pregnant Rihanna Bares Baby Bump in Matching Top and Skirt After Making Forbes' Billionaire List

Rihanna is continuing to turn heads with her iconic maternity looks.

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old singer stepped out for dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California, alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky, with whom she's expecting her first baby.

For the evening out, the "Diamonds" artist put her baby bump on display in a matching navy crop top and maxi skirt. She paired the look with a Los Angeles Fire Department hat, Adidas sneakers, layered pearl necklaces and a blue camouflage purse.

The soon-to-be dad looked chic in a black blazer over a white button down. He accesorized his look with a white fringe bucket hat and black sunlasses.

The couple's outing came shortly after Rihanna's debut on Forbes' World's Billionaires List for 2022, which she made for the very first time as the highest-ranked female musician.

The "Needed Me" singer reached billionaire status in August, and ranks at No. 1,729 on the list with a net worth of $1.7 billion.

Her wealth is largely thanks to her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, which generated more than $550 million in revenue in 2020 and also made her the first person from Barbados to ever make Forbes' list.

Back in November 2020, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Rihanna and Rocky were dating after years of friendship.

Then, in January 2022, she and the rapper were photographed out in New York City, where Rihanna debuted her baby bump while wearing a long pink jacket. Her oversized outerwear was unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her bump adorned with a gold cross and colorful jewels.

In one of the sweet photos, which were snapped in Harlem — where Rocky grew up — the rapper kissed the soon-to-be mom on her forehead as they enjoyed a snowy walk outdoors. Shortly after the photos, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna is "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."

In February, Rihanna chatted with PEOPLE at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles, where she said that she has embraced the good and the bad that has come with her newfound curves.

Noting that "it's fun" but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while pregnant, Rihanna told PEOPLE, "I like it. I'm enjoying it."