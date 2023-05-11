Celebrity Parents Photos of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Baby Boy, RZA The big-brother-to-be isn't seen often, but when he is, it's cuteness overload. See the photos Rihanna has shared of her son, RZA Athelston Mayers By Kate Hogan Published on May 11, 2023 02:49 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 05 Baby Bliss Rihanna/TikTok What a cutie! Six months after welcoming her son with A$AP Rocky, Rihanna gave followers a glimpse of the sweet guy in a TikTok video. "Hacked," the singer captioned the video, which marked her first post on the social media platform. 02 of 05 Face First RiRi next posted a pic of her little one ahead of the 2023 Oscars, where she was set to perform (and was nominated for her Black Panther song, "Lift Me Up"). Fresh off the news she was pregnant with baby No. 2, she captioned the series of shots, "my son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him," following it with a brief video clip of her baby. 03 of 05 Work, Work, Work Or not! In April 2023, Rihanna lamented alongside another video, "Look who don't want mommy to workout." 04 of 05 So Bright Rihanna/Twitter In case you wanted a freeze frame of those big brown eyes! That same month, Rihanna posted two sets of photos from her son's first Easter. "Look at heeeeee!!!!" she wrote. 05 of 05 Too Cool A fashionable photo of the Fendi-clad little guy — named RZA Athelston Mayers, it was confirmed in May — didn't even require a caption.