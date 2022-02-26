Rihanna Bares Baby Bump in Sheer Dress While at Milan Fashion Week with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is making the most of Milan Fashion Week!

On Friday, the 34-year-old Fenty mogul was photographed rocking a sparkly, sheer black dress with an oval-shaped cutout just above her growing baby bump. Her edgy look also featured the lavish, purple fur coat seen earlier in the day at the Gucci show, as well as strap-up jeweled sandals and a cross necklace that perfectly rested on her belly button.

Since first debuting her baby bump in January, the "Love on the Brain" singer hasn't been afraid to show it off. Earlier this month, Rihanna wore a chic, hooded black lace-up top that revealed her chest and stomach. She paired the look with black low-rise pants, a cropped bomber jacket, and stilettos. Rihanna accessorized her outfit with several Jacquie Aiche gold body chains and a pair of black sunglasses.

Last month, she opened up to PEOPLE about the "fun" yet "challenge[ing]" experience she's had in dressing her baby bump.

"I like it. I'm enjoying it," Rihanna told PEOPLE at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles. "I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy ... If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

Rihanna also explained that fashion helps her feel most confident these days. "Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform," she shared.

"You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good," Rihanna continued. "I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch."

The star "couldn't be happier" to become a mom, a source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE.

"Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn't be happier and is so excited to be a mom," the source added. "She's loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty."

The insider continued, "Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own timetable, and having a baby is no different. They're just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they're just the cutest, giddiest young couple that's expecting kids."

Speaking of Rihanna's relationship with A$AP Rocky, the source said the rapper has "doted on [Rihanna]" from the "very beginning."

"A lot of guys have tried to sweep her off her feet, but Rocky actually managed to do it," the source shared. "He's over-the-top romantic and sends her rooms full of flowers all the time. She's never felt this way before and this relationship has changed her."

A second insider said the couple "live together now and seem beyond happy" and that their "friends are excited too" about the pregnancy.