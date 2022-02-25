Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, was photographed wearing a gold headdress, a large coat and black crop top while attending the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week

Rihanna Puts Baby Bump on Display in Purple Fur and Black Leather at Milan Fashion Week

Rihanna resembles Egyptian royalty as she steps out with ASAP Rocky during Milan Fashion Week!

Rihanna is accentuating her bump in style!

The singer and Fenty mogul, 34, landed in Milan for Fashion Week and was spotted leaving her hotel Friday in a bump-baring outfit while accompanied by boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna was photographed wearing a large purple fur coat, which she paired with a black leather and lace crop top that stopped right above her baby bump. Her look also featured a pair of black pants with a red dragon design on the leg.

She finished off the eye-catching ensemble with a gold headdress, plus red lipstick and purple eyeshadow.

Women's Wear Daily gave a full look at Rihanna's outfit on their Instagram account, where they posted footage of Rihanna and Rocky, 33, arriving at the Gucci show Friday.

In the clip, Rihanna wears her coat around her arms with her bump on full display while her boyfriend walks beside her in an all-black outfit and carries a Gucci bag. The couple pauses to greet guests, including Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, whom Rihanna leans in to kiss on the cheek.

Rihanna's Milan Fashion Week look follows a string of impressive pregnancy styles from the entrepreneur, who has been photographed in stunning looks since announcing her pregnancy news earlier this year.

Last week, she was spotted in New York wearing a Mets t-shirt and embellished jeans while attending dinner with Rocky. While she covered her bump in the cold weather on Feb. 19, Rihanna rocked another maternity look the day before, when she was seen in New York wearing a leopard print coat that was unzipped above her stomach.

While Rihanna has always been a style trailblazer — she received the Style Icon Award at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards — she recently told PEOPLE her pregnancy has given her a chance to be even more creative with her outfits.

While chatting with PEOPLE at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles earlier this month, she explained that "it's fun" but also "a challenge" to style herself while pregnant.