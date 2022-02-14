The mom-to-be stepped out in a bump-baring, 2000s-inspired look, complete with low-rise jeans, snakeskin wrap heels and a trucker hat.

The "We Found Love" singer told PEOPLE of her maternity fashion, "Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform."

"You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good," Rihanna continued. "I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch."