The Most Stunning Photos of Rihanna's Baby Bump
The mom-to-be is Rih-defining maternity style
Sharing the Happy News
Rihanna announced on Jan. 31 that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky with a series of photos of her bump, taken in Harlem, New York. She followed up the photos with a post on Instagram, baring her bump in the mirror.
Fashion Blast from the Past
The mom-to-be stepped out in a bump-baring, 2000s-inspired look, complete with low-rise jeans, snakeskin wrap heels and a trucker hat.
The "We Found Love" singer told PEOPLE of her maternity fashion, "Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform."
"You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good," Rihanna continued. "I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch."
Lady in Red
Ahead of Valentine's Day 2022, the Fenty founder and her rapper boyfriend surprised shoppers at the Savage X Fenty store at the Westfield Culver City mall in L.A.
The superstar donned a bright red robe with matching heels for the occasion.
A source told PEOPLE that the fashion mogul "couldn't be happier."
"Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn't be happier and is so excited to be a mom," the source said. "She's loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty."
Shine Bright
Rihanna stunned in a bold, see-through sequin number for the Fenty Beauty Universe Event on Feb. 12
She told PEOPLE "it's fun" but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while pregnant. She added, "I like it. I'm enjoying it."
"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," the "Diamonds" singer added. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"
All Smiles
The only thing more sparkling than Rihanna's outfit at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event were the matching smiles on the couple's faces.
Speaking with PEOPLE at the event, Rihanna explained that the pair — who wore coordinating outfits — did not plan to match. "I didn't know what he was wearing. I didn't even see him!" she said. "Like, he left the studio to come here."
Just Super
The singer made it clear which team she was rooting for in the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, wearing an L.A. Rams-inspired look and showing off her bump in a sheer, blue top.