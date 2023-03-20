The Most Epic Rihanna Baby Bump Pics So Far

See the most fashionable moments (so far!) from the Barbadian's two pregnancies 

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on March 20, 2023 10:45 AM
Business as Usual

Rihanna poses for a picture as she celebrates her beauty brands fenty beauty and fenty skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Mike Coppola/Getty

In the pregnancy announcement heard around the world, Rihanna revealed she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were expecting their first bundle of joy on Jan. 31, 2022.

Showing that pregnancy doesn't slow her down, the Bajan beauty posed for a picture as she celebrated her beauty brands — Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin — at Goya Studios on Feb. 11, 2022.

Mama Mia!

Asap Rocky and Rihanna are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy
Jacopo M. Raule/Getty

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna looked like the coolest parents in town while at the Gucci fall/winter show in Milan in February 2022.

Unapologetic Savage

Rihanna arrives at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

The "Needed Me" singer unapologetically showed off her edgy 'fit.

Full Bump Ahead

rihanna
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Revolutionizing maternity wear, the trendsetter proudly showcased her blossoming bump in a crop top and low rise, full-length skirt during an Ulta and Fenty Beauty event in 2022.

From Paris, with Love

Dior show, Departures, Autumn Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week, France - 01 Mat 2022
Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

Riri adorned her belly in silky lingerie during the Dior fall/winter 2022/23 show in Paris in March 2022.

Neutralista

Off-White : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

The first-time mama went with peachy neutrals for an outing with her beau at the Off-White womenswear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in 2022.

Wild One

Rihanna
DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock

Rihanna unleashed her wild side as she draped her growing baby bump in a fur leopard-print coat while headed to dinner in L.A.

Head of the Navy

Rihanna spotted after leaving from dinner at Nobu
PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Rihanna rocked an apropos navy get-up after dinner at Nobu in L.A. in 2022.

Bundled Up

Rihanna
Rihanna Instagram

Keeping her little bundle of joy all comfy and cozy, the hot mama gave fans this fierce 2022 flick on Instagram.

Casual Slay

Rihanna
Rihanna Instagram

The self-made billionaire looked très chic in a blue jumpsuit and oversized coat.

Nesting Mama

rihanna
Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Riri swooned over baby clothes while shopping at Couture Kids in Beverly Hills on March 25, 2022.

Pretty in Pink

Rihanna
Diggzy/Shutterstock

The singer showed off her growing belly while stunting in a pink bralette and pink jeans.

Hot Like Fire

Rihanna caught shoppers by complete surprise as she made an unannounced appearance at her brand new, Savage X Fenty Store at Westfield Culver City in Los Angeles Rihanna Shocks Shoppers as she Makes Surprise Appearance at her new Savage X Fenty Store in Los Angeles, USA - 12 Feb 2022
Diggzy/Shutterstock

Rihanna pulled up and surprised shoppers at the Savage X Fenty Store at Westfield Culver City in Los Angeles in 2022. The fashionista was hard to miss in this ethereal, hot red, trench coat-esque look.

Keeping It Casual

Rihanna Leaving Celebrity Hotspot Carbone On A Snowy Sunday And Arriving At A$AP Rocky‚Äôs Studio In New York
Splash News Online

Keeping things low-key and casual, Riri was spotted arriving at A$AP's Äôs Studios in New York City in 2022.

Out on the Town

Santa Monica, CA - Parents-to-be Rihanna and ASAP Rocky take advantage of their last moments before their child is born as they step out for a dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. The two are seen arriving for their baby shower dinner with friends and family. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 24 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BACKGRID

The parents-to-be spent some QT on a date night at Giorgio Baldi in L.A. before welcoming their baby boy.

Twice as Nice

Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona
Rihanna performing at Super Bowl LVII. Kevin Mazur/Getty

During her epic Super Bowl halftime show, the singer revealed she's expecting baby No. 2 — nine months after welcoming her adorable son.

In Full Glory

Best photos of Rihanna at 2023 Academy Awards
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

The second-time mom-to-be basked in her pregnancy glow while at the 95th Academy Awards.

Moms' Club

Best photos of Rihanna at 2023 Academy Awards
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Rihanna stopped for a quick flick with Ashley Graham while on the champagne carpet at the Oscars.

Best Original Song

Rihanna performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty

With her belly draped in the finest jewels, Rihanna beautifully belted "Lift Me Up" at the Academy Awards. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever theme song was nominated for Best Original Song.

Post-Performance Bliss

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna backstage at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty

Riri cradled her bump as A$AP smiled proudly after the Oscars performance.

Out to Lunch

Rihanna shows off new belly bump after lunch with A$AP Rocky at Bottega Louie
GAMR/BACKGRID

The singer once again went full belly out while leaving Bottega Louie in Los Angeles in March 2023.

