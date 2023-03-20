01 of 21 Business as Usual Mike Coppola/Getty In the pregnancy announcement heard around the world, Rihanna revealed she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were expecting their first bundle of joy on Jan. 31, 2022. Showing that pregnancy doesn't slow her down, the Bajan beauty posed for a picture as she celebrated her beauty brands — Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin — at Goya Studios on Feb. 11, 2022.

02 of 21 Mama Mia! Jacopo M. Raule/Getty A$AP Rocky and Rihanna looked like the coolest parents in town while at the Gucci fall/winter show in Milan in February 2022.

03 of 21 Unapologetic Savage Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty The "Needed Me" singer unapologetically showed off her edgy 'fit.

04 of 21 Full Bump Ahead Kevin Mazur/Getty Revolutionizing maternity wear, the trendsetter proudly showcased her blossoming bump in a crop top and low rise, full-length skirt during an Ulta and Fenty Beauty event in 2022.

05 of 21 From Paris, with Love Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock Riri adorned her belly in silky lingerie during the Dior fall/winter 2022/23 show in Paris in March 2022.

06 of 21 Neutralista Pascal Le Segretain/Getty The first-time mama went with peachy neutrals for an outing with her beau at the Off-White womenswear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in 2022.

07 of 21 Wild One DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock Rihanna unleashed her wild side as she draped her growing baby bump in a fur leopard-print coat while headed to dinner in L.A.

08 of 21 Head of the Navy PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com Rihanna rocked an apropos navy get-up after dinner at Nobu in L.A. in 2022.

09 of 21 Bundled Up Rihanna Instagram Keeping her little bundle of joy all comfy and cozy, the hot mama gave fans this fierce 2022 flick on Instagram.

10 of 21 Casual Slay Rihanna Instagram The self-made billionaire looked très chic in a blue jumpsuit and oversized coat.

11 of 21 Nesting Mama Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock Riri swooned over baby clothes while shopping at Couture Kids in Beverly Hills on March 25, 2022.

12 of 21 Pretty in Pink Diggzy/Shutterstock The singer showed off her growing belly while stunting in a pink bralette and pink jeans.

13 of 21 Hot Like Fire Diggzy/Shutterstock Rihanna pulled up and surprised shoppers at the Savage X Fenty Store at Westfield Culver City in Los Angeles in 2022. The fashionista was hard to miss in this ethereal, hot red, trench coat-esque look.

14 of 21 Keeping It Casual Splash News Online Keeping things low-key and casual, Riri was spotted arriving at A$AP's Äôs Studios in New York City in 2022.

15 of 21 Out on the Town BACKGRID The parents-to-be spent some QT on a date night at Giorgio Baldi in L.A. before welcoming their baby boy.

16 of 21 Twice as Nice Rihanna performing at Super Bowl LVII. Kevin Mazur/Getty During her epic Super Bowl halftime show, the singer revealed she's expecting baby No. 2 — nine months after welcoming her adorable son.

17 of 21 In Full Glory VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty The second-time mom-to-be basked in her pregnancy glow while at the 95th Academy Awards.

18 of 21 Moms' Club VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Rihanna stopped for a quick flick with Ashley Graham while on the champagne carpet at the Oscars.

19 of 21 Best Original Song Kevin Winter/Getty With her belly draped in the finest jewels, Rihanna beautifully belted "Lift Me Up" at the Academy Awards. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever theme song was nominated for Best Original Song.

20 of 21 Post-Performance Bliss Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Riri cradled her bump as A$AP smiled proudly after the Oscars performance.