Rihanna's Baby Boy Cries Over His Unborn Sibling 'Going to the Oscars' — See the Sweet Photo!

"Swipe for tb of my fat man," Rihanna wrote on Instagram, sharing photos and video of her and A$AP Rocky's 9-month-old son as she prepares for her first Academy Awards performance

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 5, 2023 06:01 PM
Rihanna celebrates Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty

Rihanna is securing a babysitter for Oscars night.

The first-time Academy Award nominee, 35, who is currently pregnant with her second baby, shared an adorable photo of her crying firstborn on Sunday as she prepares to perform her nominated song "Lift Me Up" at the 95th annual awards show.

"My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him," wrote Rihanna in the caption. "Swipe for tb of my fat man."

The post also featured a video of the 9-month-old sitting in her lap as she showed him the music video of the song, which appears in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The track is nominated for Best Original Song and serves as a tribute to late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020.

"MR. MAYERS ❤️" wrote her partner A$AP Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) in the comments section.

Their baby boy was met with adoration from other friends as well. "That face 😍😍😍" raved Cara Delevingne. "Cutie PIE ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" Viola Davis commented. "Can't wait mommmyyyyy," Gigi Hadid wrote.

Rihanna's second child has already made a cameo in another live performance after she revealed her pregnancy during her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show last month, putting her baby bump on display in a head-to-toe red look.

RELATED VIDEO: Rihanna's Baby Boy, 9 Months, Joins Her and A$AP Rocky on British 'Vogue' Cover — See the Photos!

The Fenty mogul previously revealed in January 2022 that she was expecting her first child with Rocky, 34. After she was photographed debuting that baby bump in New York City, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna was "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own timetable, and having a baby is no different," the insider said. "[She and Rocky are] just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous, but they're just the cutest, giddiest young couple that's expecting kids."

The 95th Academy Awards air live March 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Related Articles
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 17: Reality TV Personality / Actress Chrishell Stause attends the premiere of Lifetime's "A Rose For Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story" at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on February 17, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Heather Rae El Moussa attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Chrishell Stause Praises 'Wonderful' Mom Heather Rae El Moussa After Baby Son's Birth
Casey Wilson Daughter
Casey Wilson Jokes About Daughter Being a Nepo Baby: 'Paying to Get Her Into UCLA'
Kelly Osbourne Shares Peeks at Baby Boy After Getting into Full Glam On Set with Jack Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne Shares First Photo of Baby Boy as She Hangs Out on Set with Jack Osbourne
Marc Anthony with his kids
All About Marc Anthony's 6 Kids (and Baby on the Way!)
ms. rachel
Internet Sensation Ms. Rachel on Her Break from TikTok: 'Self-Care Is Important'
Rumer Willis, scout willis, Tallulah willis
Pregnant Rumer Willis Has Baby Bump Cradled by Sisters Scout and Tallulah: '4 Best Friends'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Sanela Diana Jenkins attends Elton John AIDS Foundation 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party Presenting Sponsor Neuro Brands, LLC on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Neuro Brands, LLC)
Pregnant 'RHOBH' Alum Diana Jenkins Shares Ultrasound of Baby Girl, Will Fly to London for Birth
CNN's Kasie Hunt and Husband Welcome Second Baby at Home After '13-Minute Sudden Labor':
CNN's Kasie Hunt Welcomes Second Baby at Home in the Bathroom After '13-Minute Sudden Labor'
Pregnant Meghan Trainor Dons Sparkly Two Piece and Sings New Song 'Mother' with Son Riley
Pregnant Meghan Trainor Dons Sparkly Two-Piece and Sings New Song 'Mother' with Son Riley
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 07: Matthew McConaughey attends the "White Boy Rick" premiere during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Ryerson Theatre on September 7, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by GP Images/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/CpS1ylHP5JS/?hl=en officiallymcconaughey Verified surf souvenirs 6h
Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Shows Off His 'Surf Souvenirs' in Close-Up Photo
Victoria's Secret Alum Jasmine Tookes Welcomes Baby Girl with Husband Juan David Borrero
Jasmine Tookes Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Mia Victoria: 'Prettiest Little Princess'
Cardi B Says Toddler Son Wave 'Needs to Go to Sleep
Cardi B Says Toddler Son Wave 'Needs to Go to Sleep' as He Bounces Around Her Bed: 'Hyper'
Raiven Adams
'Alaskan Bush People' 's Raiven Adams Poses with Sons River and Cove: 'My Whole World'
megan roup.Photo credit: Hayley Murach
The Sculpt Society's Megan Roup Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Excited to Grow Our Family'
Chrissy Teigen Cuddles with John Legend and 3 Kids in Sweet Family Photo: ‘Next Goal, All of Us AND All the Animals’
Chrissy Teigen Cuddles with John Legend and All 3 of Their Kids in Adorable Family Photo
Stassi Schroeder Reveals She and Husband Beau Clark are Expecting Their Second Baby
Stassi Schroeder Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Beau Clark — See the Photos!