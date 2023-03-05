Rihanna is securing a babysitter for Oscars night.

The first-time Academy Award nominee, 35, who is currently pregnant with her second baby, shared an adorable photo of her crying firstborn on Sunday as she prepares to perform her nominated song "Lift Me Up" at the 95th annual awards show.

"My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him," wrote Rihanna in the caption. "Swipe for tb of my fat man."

The post also featured a video of the 9-month-old sitting in her lap as she showed him the music video of the song, which appears in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The track is nominated for Best Original Song and serves as a tribute to late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020.

"MR. MAYERS ❤️" wrote her partner A$AP Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) in the comments section.

Their baby boy was met with adoration from other friends as well. "That face 😍😍😍" raved Cara Delevingne. "Cutie PIE ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" Viola Davis commented. "Can't wait mommmyyyyy," Gigi Hadid wrote.

Rihanna's second child has already made a cameo in another live performance after she revealed her pregnancy during her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show last month, putting her baby bump on display in a head-to-toe red look.

The Fenty mogul previously revealed in January 2022 that she was expecting her first child with Rocky, 34. After she was photographed debuting that baby bump in New York City, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna was "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."

"Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own timetable, and having a baby is no different," the insider said. "[She and Rocky are] just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous, but they're just the cutest, giddiest young couple that's expecting kids."

The 95th Academy Awards air live March 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.