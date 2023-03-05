Celebrity Parents Rihanna's Baby Boy Cries Over His Unborn Sibling 'Going to the Oscars' — See the Sweet Photo! "Swipe for tb of my fat man," Rihanna wrote on Instagram, sharing photos and video of her and A$AP Rocky's 9-month-old son as she prepares for her first Academy Awards performance By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 5, 2023 06:01 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Rihanna is securing a babysitter for Oscars night. The first-time Academy Award nominee, 35, who is currently pregnant with her second baby, shared an adorable photo of her crying firstborn on Sunday as she prepares to perform her nominated song "Lift Me Up" at the 95th annual awards show. "My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him," wrote Rihanna in the caption. "Swipe for tb of my fat man." Rihanna to Perform Nominated Black Panther 2 Hit 'Lift Me Up' at 2023 Oscars The post also featured a video of the 9-month-old sitting in her lap as she showed him the music video of the song, which appears in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The track is nominated for Best Original Song and serves as a tribute to late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020. "MR. MAYERS ❤️" wrote her partner A$AP Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) in the comments section. Rihanna Is Pregnant with Second Baby, Reveals Bump During Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show Their baby boy was met with adoration from other friends as well. "That face 😍😍😍" raved Cara Delevingne. "Cutie PIE ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" Viola Davis commented. "Can't wait mommmyyyyy," Gigi Hadid wrote. Rihanna's second child has already made a cameo in another live performance after she revealed her pregnancy during her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show last month, putting her baby bump on display in a head-to-toe red look. RELATED VIDEO: Rihanna's Baby Boy, 9 Months, Joins Her and A$AP Rocky on British 'Vogue' Cover — See the Photos! The Fenty mogul previously revealed in January 2022 that she was expecting her first child with Rocky, 34. After she was photographed debuting that baby bump in New York City, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna was "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own timetable, and having a baby is no different," the insider said. "[She and Rocky are] just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous, but they're just the cutest, giddiest young couple that's expecting kids." The 95th Academy Awards air live March 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.