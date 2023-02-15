Rihanna's Baby Boy, 9 Months, Joins Her and A$AP Rocky on British 'Vogue' Cover — See the Photos!

Rihanna has only shown her and A$AP Rocky's son once prior when she shared an adorable video of the infant on TikTok in December

Published on February 15, 2023 01:30 PM
Rihanna British Vogue
Photo: Inez & Vinoodh

Rihanna's baby boy is making his magazine debut!

The "Diamonds" singer, who recently revealed she's expecting her second baby, appears on the March cover of British Vogue alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky and their 9-month-old son.

The adorable shots of their son mark the first pictures of him since Rihanna gave the first official look at the infant in a cute video on TikTok in December. Rihanna and Rocky, both 34, welcomed their son in May.

The cover features a sweet family photo of Rihanna, Rocky and their son on a beach, as Rocky holds the smiling infant while giving him a kiss on the forehead and Rihanna walks in front of the pair.

The trio wears black for the shoot, with Rocky in a leather vest and pants, Rihanna in a lacey dress with a high slit, and their little boy in black bottoms.

Rihanna British Vogue
Inez & Vinoodh

Another cute photo shows Rihanna sitting on a couch with her hair tousled as she holds her son, who is wrapped in a white blanket. Both Rihanna and her baby, whose name has yet to be announced, look at the camera for the shot.

The soon-to-be mother of two revealed that she's pregnant again while serving as the halftime performer for the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday night.

A source told PEOPLE on Tuesday, "The main focus right now is on her family. She loves spending time with her son."

"She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment," says the insider. "She is the happiest she has ever been."

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Rihanna performing at Super Bowl LVII. Mike Coppola/Getty

A source previously told PEOPLE that Rihanna doesn't plan on stopping at two children.

"Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy," said the insider on Monday.

The source noted that the musician "wants several kids and is happy that her son will have a sibling come summer."

See the full feature in the March issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 21st February.

