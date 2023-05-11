Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Name of Son, 11 Months, Revealed

The name reveal comes almost a year after the "Diamonds" singer and Rocky welcomed their first baby together

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

and Melissa Montoya
Published on May 11, 2023 11:47 AM
rihanna
Photo: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Fox Sports/Shutterstock; Rihanna/TikTok

Ooh na na — RZA's his name!

According to the birth certificate obtained by Daily Mail, the 11-month-old son of Rihanna, 35, and boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 34, is named RZA Athelston Mayers.

The moniker pays homage to the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, producer and rapper RZA, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

The name reveal comes almost a year after the "Diamonds" singer and Rocky welcomed their first baby together and just a few months after Rihanna surprised the world with a second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime show.

"She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment," a source told PEOPLE in February. "She is the happiest she has ever been."

In April, the Savage X Fenty mogul posted a sweet video of baby RZA after he interrupted her exercise routine.

"Look who don't want mommy to workout," she captioned the video on Twitter.

The Grammy winner revealed in January of last year that she was expecting her first child with Rocky. After she was photographed debuting her baby bump in New York City, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna is "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."

"Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own timetable, and having a baby is no different," the source said, adding that Rihanna and Rocky were over the moon about their first pregnancy. "They're just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they're just the cutest, giddiest young couple that's expecting kids."

In a March 2022 interview with Elle, the Fenty Beauty founder opened up about her future life as a protective mom.

Rihanna
Rihanna/Dennis Leupold/Instagram

The Anti artist said that, as a fan of The Real Housewives franchise, she thinks her parenting style will be similar to that of Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice.

"Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be," Rihanna told the outlet. "Psycho about it."

The singer then quipped that she'll actually be "worse" than Giudice, adding, "You talk about my kids, it's over."

