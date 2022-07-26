Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a son, in May

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Step Out for Dinner Date in New York City After Welcoming Baby Boy

New parents Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a well-deserved date night!

The couple stepped out for dinner in New York City on Sunday evening, matching in sunglasses for the late night meal. Rihanna, 34, wore black from head to toe, styling a black corset top under a long leather jacket with leggings, accessorizing with heels and a Dior purse of the same shade. Rocky, 33, was out in a navy blazer with matching shorts over a white tee, paired with black and white tuxedo shoe-inspired sneakers.

The artists welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in May. The proud parents have yet to publicly announce their son's name.

At the time, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE they were at home in Los Angeles with the baby.

"Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom," the source said.

Earlier this month, the "Love on the Brain" singer made her first appearance since becoming a mom, joining her boyfriend at a London barber shop on July 2.

A fan's Instagram video showed Rihanna at the salon while the "Praise the Lord" rapper got his hair trimmed. The Fenty Beauty mogul was seen in great spirits as she smiled and chatted with the locals in the shop.

Around the same time, another piece of footage that made the rounds on the internet featured Rihanna walking in the crowd at the Wireless Festival in London, as Rocky appeared on stage as a headliner in the background. Rihanna wore a black oversized puffy jacket with a silver chain necklace and hoop earrings for the outing.

The Grammy winner first revealed in January that she was expecting her first child with Rocky. After she was photographed debuting her baby bump in New York City, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna was "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that Rihanna and Rocky were "doing great" as they take on their new roles as parents.

"Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing great. Their baby boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him," the insider said. "She really was so excited to be pregnant. She loved it. Meeting her son was of course extremely special too."

"Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom," the source added. "She wanted to give birth in L.A. since she has a big house with a yard. She enjoys sitting outside with her baby."

Days after their baby was born, Dazed magazine published an interview with Rocky, where he shared how he envisions himself as a dad and what he wants to instill in his kids.

"I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what," the star said. "I actually love to watch cartoons – I've watched like Teletubbies, Blue's Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark."

As a father, Rocky said he hopes to "raise open-minded children" and "not people who discriminate."