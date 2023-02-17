Rihanna Reveals She and A$AP Rocky Didn't Have a Nanny After Son's Birth: 'Just Us as Parents'

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who are currently expecting baby No. 2, welcomed their first baby in May

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 17, 2023 01:27 PM
Rihanna British Vogue
Rihanna and her son. Photo: Inez & Vinoodh

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spent the first few days of parenthood soaking up solo time with their baby boy.

The "Needed Me" singer opened up about new motherhood in the March issue of British Vogue, where she shared that she and Rocky, both 34, had "no one" with them when bringing their son home from the hospital after his birth in May.

"We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby," she shared.

Though the birth was "beautiful," she admitted to feeling a "head-f---" from the whole experience.

"I cannot believe it," she said. "Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It's nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don't sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rihanna British Vogue
A$AP Rocky, their son and Rihanna. Inez & Vinoodh

"Man, you're a zombie for the most part," she continued. "You're just going through the motions and even then you're so paranoid. Because you're like: they trusted us to come home with this baby? This new life? With us?" She starts laughing. "No doctors, no nurses, we're just… going home?"

Speaking to new motherhood, Rihanna said her first few months have been "legendary" with the infant.

"It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever," she said. "You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…. Because it doesn't matter."

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna baby
Rich Fury/Getty ; Rihanna/TikTok

The soon-to-be mom of two revealed that she's pregnant with her second baby while serving as the halftime performer for the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday night.

A source told PEOPLE on Tuesday, "The main focus right now is on her family. She loves spending time with her son."

"She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment," said the insider. "She is the happiest she has ever been."

See the full feature in the March issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 21st February.

Related Articles
Tarek El Moussa Shares His First Photo with All Three of His Kids After Welcoming Son Tristan: 'OMG'
Tarek El Moussa Poses with All Three Kids After Welcoming Son Tristan Jay — See the Photo!
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Silva Shares Rare Beach Photo with Their Kids for Her 40th Birthday
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Silva Shares Rare Beach Photo with Their Kids for Her 40th Birthday
Rihanna British Vogue
Rihanna Says Welcoming a Baby with A$AP Rocky Has 'Made Us Closer': 'We're Best Friends'
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend "The Adam Project" New York Premiere
Ryan Reynolds Says Blake Lively and New Baby Are 'Doing Fantastic'
rihanna
Rihanna Says She Had 'No Clue' She Was Pregnant with Baby No. 2 at British 'Vogue' Shoot: 'Crazy'
Rihanna British Vogue
Rihanna Says Son's Birth Was 'Beautiful,' Recalls 'Insane' First Days at Home: 'It's Nuts'
John Legend Celebrates Having the 'Best Valentine's Dates' in New Family Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/CosrcF1SajS/?hl=en
John Legend Celebrates Having the 'Best Valentine's Dates' in First Photo as a Family of Five
rihanna
Rihanna Opens Up About Keeping Son Out of the Spotlight: 'He Doesn't Have a Say in Any of This'
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Jason Kelce Says Wife Kylie Did Not Give Birth at Super Bowl: 'I Was Actually Rooting' for It
JJ Watt Valentines Day Message
J.J. Watt Calls Wife Kealia and Son Koa 'My World' on Valentine's Day — See the Sweet Photo!
Jenna Bush Hager and Mila Hager on Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Did a SoulCycle Class the Day She Gave Birth to Daughter Mila
Patrick Mahomes, Brittney Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Wanted to Ride Every Ride' During First Disneyland Trip
Heather and Tarek El Moussa
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Reveal Baby Boy's Name and Share Sweet Inspiration Behind Moniker
Rihanna British Vogue
Rihanna's Baby Boy, 9 Months, Joins Her and A$AP Rocky on British 'Vogue' Cover — See the Photos!
Emily Ratajkowski attends the Kerastase Pop Party: Photocall; Emily Ratajkowski Shares Sweet New Pic of Son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowski Shares Adorable New Photo of Son Sylvester in Honor of Valentine's Day
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Pregnant Rihanna 'Loves Being a Mom,' Says Source: 'Happiest She Has Ever Been'