Rihanna Reveals She and A$AP Rocky Didn't Have a Nanny After Son's Birth: 'Just Us as Parents'

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spent the first few days of parenthood soaking up solo time with their baby boy.

The "Needed Me" singer opened up about new motherhood in the March issue of British Vogue, where she shared that she and Rocky, both 34, had "no one" with them when bringing their son home from the hospital after his birth in May.

"We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby," she shared.

Though the birth was "beautiful," she admitted to feeling a "head-f---" from the whole experience.

"I cannot believe it," she said. "Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It's nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don't sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to."

A$AP Rocky, their son and Rihanna. Inez & Vinoodh

"Man, you're a zombie for the most part," she continued. "You're just going through the motions and even then you're so paranoid. Because you're like: they trusted us to come home with this baby? This new life? With us?" She starts laughing. "No doctors, no nurses, we're just… going home?"

Speaking to new motherhood, Rihanna said her first few months have been "legendary" with the infant.

"It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever," she said. "You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…. Because it doesn't matter."

Rich Fury/Getty ; Rihanna/TikTok

The soon-to-be mom of two revealed that she's pregnant with her second baby while serving as the halftime performer for the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday night.

A source told PEOPLE on Tuesday, "The main focus right now is on her family. She loves spending time with her son."

"She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment," said the insider. "She is the happiest she has ever been."

