Ricky Martin's 11-Year-Old Twins Are 'Great Nannies': 'They Become Big Brothers Automatically'

Ricky Martin‘s twin sons are the best babysitters.

Martin and Enrique Iglesias, who will soon embark on their first joint North American tour, spoke to PEOPLE at the tour announcement on Wednesday about bringing their kids along on the road.

Iglesias, who recently welcomed his 5-week-old daughter Mary, is also dad to twins Lucy and Nicholas, 2. Martin has four children: 11-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino, son Renn, whose birth he announced on Oct. 29, and daughter Lucia, 1.

Iglesias, 44, spoke to PEOPLE about the possibility that his young children will attend a few of the shows, saying, “My kids are very young, so they’ll come maybe to the Miami show since it’s a few miles from the American Airlines Arena. But still, Ricky’s kids are older — the 11 year olds, I would imagine …”

“You know what? They’re great nannies,” Martin, 48, shared. “They become big brothers automatically. They see a baby and they just want to protect them. We got security for the girls.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom EUGENE GARCIA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Image zoom Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef with family Paul Morigi/Getty

Both musicians also spoke to PEOPLE about having young daughters, with Martin saying, “It’s very special. Every day is different, every day is a new question, every day is a new point of view. They’re super smart, it’s incredible.”

“My twins are 11 and they’re making questions I was not making when I was 11,” he added of Matteo and Valentino. “I’m like, ‘Where are you coming from? Where is that coming from?’ They’re super exposed to so much info now.”

RELATED: Roar! Ricky Martin Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Lucia in a Lion Towel: ‘Owner of My Dreams’

Image zoom Ricky Martin with daughter Lucia Ricky Martin/Instagram

RELATED: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Join Forces for Co-Headlining Arena Tour

As for taking his children on the road, Martin, who is married to husband Jwan Yosef, said, “A lot of people say, ‘With young kids, they need stability.’ I think we are their stability. If we’re near them, they’ll feel safe and protected regardless of the roller coaster. They’re next to us.”

The star added: “They were born into this madness. We’ll protect them.”

Iglesias and Martin’s joint tour will kick off in September. Special guest Sebastián Yatra, a rising Latin star, will join the pair as they deliver exciting performances throughout the country.