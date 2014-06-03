Ricky Martin Takes His Kids on the Road for Stability

The single dad says sons Valentino and Matteo love traveling the world together

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Ricky Martin is still living la vida loca, and now the single father has two companions along for the ride.

“My pants are made out of Velcro. So they just stick to me everywhere I go,” Martin jokes of his sons in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada airing Tuesday night.

“A lot of people say, ‘But Rick, kids, they need stability.’ I’m their stability. … They were born on the road, so they come with me everywhere and they like it. If they spend too much time in the same place, they go, ‘Dad, what’s next?'”

The Latin pop singer welcomed twins Valentino and Matteo via surrogate in 2008, publicly coming out as gay two years later. Now, Martin is balancing a music career with raising his sons, who turn 6 in August.

Martin, 42, says his boys are loving life on the road.

“They’ve been to every museum in the world, they’ve been to every zoo in the world, so they’re having a good time,” he tells ET Canada.

And he wouldn’t be surprised if at least one son followed in his artistic footsteps — though the former Menudo boy bander, who shot to fame at age 12, isn’t quite ready to become a stage dad.

“They have something. They have something going on,” Martin says. “It’s very beautiful to see my kids playing drums, with a beat. At least one of them. The other is a little bit more hippieish. He’s more into nature and water and swimming and flowers. But there is one that is very musical, let’s see how it goes.”