The singer said Matteo is "more into the arts" while Valentino "wants to be the best YouTuber in the world"

Ricky Martin on Supporting His Twins, 12, Following in His Footsteps: 'I Will Clean the Path for Them'

Ricky Martin supports his kids' dreams, whatever they may be.

The father of four knows what it's like to set out on a career in the entertainment business from a young age, and he told Extra that he has no choice but to help his kids — twin boys Matteo and Valentino, 12, daughter Lucia, 22 months, and son Renn, 11 months — follow their hearts, as well.

"Matteo is more into the arts and Valentino is gonna spend his life in front of a screen because he wants to be the best YouTuber in the world," said Martin, 48, who is married to husband Jwan Yosef.

"When I was 12 years old, I told my father that I wanted to be an artist and he supported me and I am very thankful, Dad, for that, for just coming with me on this journey," he added, "so I have to do the same."

"I have the experience. I will clean the path for them," Martin said.

Image zoom Jwan Yosef, Ricky Martin and twins in September 2019 | Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

Back in March, PEOPLE spoke with Martin and fellow dad Enrique Iglesias about fatherhood, with Martin sharing that his twin boys were naturals at becoming older siblings.

"You know what? They're great nannies," Martin said at the time of his eldest two. "They become big brothers automatically. They see a baby and they just want to protect them. We got security for the girls."

Both musicians also spoke to PEOPLE about having young daughters, with Martin saying: "It's very special. Every day is different, every day is a new question, every day is a new point of view. They're super smart, it's incredible."

"My twins are 11 and they're making questions I was not making when I was 11," he added of Matteo and Valentino at the time. "I'm like, 'Where are you coming from? Where is that coming from?' They're super exposed to so much info now."

The star also opened up about his kids seeing his career up close, as they would go on tour with him at times.