Baby Renn! Ricky Martin Shares Rare Photo of His Youngest Son, 14 Months

The singer and husband Jwan Yosef are also dads to twin sons Matteo and Valentino, 12, and daughter Lucia, 2

Ricky Martin is one proud dad!

The 48-year-old singer, who shares four children — twin sons Matteo and Valentino, 12, daughter Lucia, 2, and son Renn, 14 months — with husband Jwan Yosef, shared a rare snapshot of his youngest on Instagram. In the black-and-white photo, which he captioned "Mi #babyRenn," Martin holds up the baby boy who looks off just beyond the camera.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Yosef, 36, shared the same picture on his own Instagram feed in color, showing Renn's dark blond hair and big brown eyes. "Mi Renncito ❤️ #BabyRenn," he wrote.

Back in August, Martin told Out magazine that he and Yosef have considered adoption to expand their family. "Many years I dreamt of being a father, and many, many, many times I went through this grieving process of 'I am gay, I am a closeted gay man, and I'm not going to be able to be a daddy,' " he said at the time.

"Obviously adoption is an option and it's very beautiful, but unfortunately for gay men it's very difficult to adopt in some countries," added Martin.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While the singer "would love to have many grandkids in the future and have every Sunday filled with family" he and Yosef will "have to see what happens," as they have their hands full currently.

"There's moments where I want 10 more, and then there are those mornings where everybody's crying and I'm like, 'Okay, maybe we're fine at six [people in the family],' " Martin admitted.