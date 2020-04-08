Ricky Martin Shares Rare Photos of 5-Month-Old Son Renn: 'Baby of the House'

Image zoom Ricky Martin/Instagram; Inset: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ricky Martin‘s son Renn couldn’t be cuter!

The singer, 48, shared the first photos of his 5-month-old baby boy’s face to Instagram on Tuesday, which featured Renn holding a blanket and hamming it up for the camera with a variety of expressions.

In the first of the black-and-white three-image set (which was also shared by Martin’s husband, Jwan Yosef), Renn smiles while holding a blanket up to his mouth.

The second sees the infant looking off camera, with two teeth visible at the bottom of his open mouth, while the third features Renn throwing a look at his photographer.

“Here is my #ArabeBoricua Renn Martin-Yosef,” Martin captioned the photos, in Spanish, calling out both his and Yosef’s heritage in the hashtag. “The baby of the house. #BabyRenn #BabyBOY.”

Image zoom Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef’s son Renn Ricky Martin/Instagram

Image zoom Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef’s son Renn Ricky Martin/Instagram

Martin announced his newest family member’s birth in October, sharing a photo of the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” hitmaker holding his little bundle of joy in his arms, with Yosef’s arm around Martin’s shoulders.

“Our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born,” he captioned the snapshot, in Spanish, excitedly adding the hashtag, “#TheBabyIsBorn.”

The proud dad also shared the happy news on his Instagram Story, writing the same caption underneath the photo and adding “#4” with a baby emoji and a party emoji.

Renn makes Martin and Yosef’s household one of six alongside big sister Lucia, 15 months, and twin big brothers Matteo and Valentino, 11.

Last month, Martin spoke to PEOPLE about being a dad, praising his two oldest children for being “great nannies,” explaining, “They become big brothers automatically. They see a baby and they just want to protect them.”

He and Enrique Iglesias also opened up about having young daughters, with Martin saying, “It’s very special. Every day is different, every day is a new question, every day is a new point of view. They’re super smart, it’s incredible.”

“My twins are 11 and they’re making questions I was not making when I was 11,” he added of Matteo and Valentino. “I’m like, ‘Where are you coming from? Where is that coming from?’ They’re super exposed to so much info now.”

Iglesias, 44, and Martin’s joint tour is set to kick off in September. Special guest Sebastián Yatra, a rising Latin star, will join the pair as they deliver exciting performances throughout the country.