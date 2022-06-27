Ricky Martin's Son Matteo, 13, Joins Him on Set of His New Music Video — See the Rare Photo!

Ricky Martin Is Joined on the Set of His New Music Video by One of His 13-Year-old Twins: Photo. https://www.instagram.com/p/CfP5x9zpbHD/. ; SANTA MONICA, CA - JANUARY 13: Ricky Martin attends the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

Ricky Martin is bringing his boy to work!

On Sunday, the 50-year-old singer shared with fans that one of his four children joined him on the set of his new project. Martin posted a rare shot on Instagram of son Matteo, 13, giving him a thumbs-up from a director's chair on the set of his new music video.

"Look who decided to accompany me to the filming of my new video," Martin wrote in the sweet photo's caption, as translated from Spanish to English.

Martin is dad to four children — Matteo and twin brother Valentino, daughter Lucia, 3, and son Renn, 2 — who he shares with husband Jwan Yosef.

Last year, Martin appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the talk show host asked him about appearing on the cover of PEOPLE's 2021 Pride Issue.

"I'm very happy. People ask me, 'How do you feel [about being on the magazine cover?' Well, you know what," Martin began, "every time I have the opportunity to No. 1, talk about my family and let the world know that we're good people, and how we feel and love is really— I just wanna normalize families like mine."

"It's very interesting, but a lot of people tell me, 'Ricky, thank you so much just for posting that picture with you and your husband and your kids. That made me feel better about myself,' " added Martin.

At the time, Martin told PEOPLE that he and Yosef were still open to the idea of growing their family.

"Yes, we want more. There are embryos frozen," he said. "I remember every Sunday in my grandparents' house — we were 34 grandkids. I always said, 'One day, I want to open the door to my house and see many kids running at me saying, 'Daddy, Daddy, Dad!' That's something I've always dreamed of."