Ricky Martin says an adoption is on the horizon

Latin superstar Ricky Martin has indicated that he’ll soon be creating a family for himself — and he plans to make it a global effort, telling reporters recently that he’d like to adopt a child "from each continent." According to Ricky, a "family of many colors" is something "we want to begin to create this year." Perhaps wary of the troubles which Madonna encountered while adopting her son David, Ricky says that the process will not be rushed, and that he wants "to do it right."