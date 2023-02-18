Ricky Martin Reveals Son Valentino, 14, Has a Mustache in Haircut Photo: 'Baby No More'

Ricky Martin's son is all grown up.

The Grammy Award winner, 51, shared a candid photo of his doppelgänger 14-year-old son Valentino "Tino" on Instagram Friday, revealing the teenager has grown a mustache in a photo of himself getting a haircut.

"Baby no more," wrote Martin in the caption. His husband Jwan Yosef commented on the photo with three heart-eye emojis.

Martin welcomed Tino and twin brother Matteo via gestational surrogacy in Aug. 2008. After Martin married Yosef, 38, in 2017, they've become fathers to daughter Lucia, 4, and 3-year-old son Renn, also via surrogacy.

Martin previously went surfing with his twin boys for their 14th birthday in August, sharing photos from the outing. "Great beach day!" he wrote in the caption.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Birthday week begins for my oldest sons. Thanks to my brother Alecs for the good vibes of the day and teaching Matteo and Valentino to play with the waves," Martin added. "I'm the luckiest dad in the world."

The "Livin' la Vida Loca" artist spoke to PEOPLE in June about life with his growing family and whether more kids are on the way.

"We are not pregnant," he said. "Right now, we're dealing with a pair of twins and a pair of Irish twins because Lucia and Renn are only nine months apart. And they're overwhelming, but we're strong and healthy."

RELATED VIDEO: Ricky Martin Doesn't Want To Hide Who He Is Anymore: "I Am a Man with No Secrets"

Martin noted that he and Yosef do "want more" kids, adding: "There are embryos frozen. I remember every Sunday in my grandparents' house — we were 34 grandkids. I always said, 'One day, I want to open the door to my house and see many kids running at me saying, 'Daddy, Daddy, Dad!' That's something I've always dreamed of."