Ricky Martin Reveals Son Valentino, 14, Has a Mustache in Haircut Photo: 'Baby No More'

After celebrating his twins Valentino and Matteo's 14th birthday in August, Ricky Martin shared the latest candid of "Tino," who has started growing a mustache

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on February 18, 2023 12:21 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoutwdwJmNt/, Ricky Martin/Instagram; CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Ricky Martin attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Photo: Ricky Martin/Instagram; Lionel Hahn/Getty

Ricky Martin's son is all grown up.

The Grammy Award winner, 51, shared a candid photo of his doppelgänger 14-year-old son Valentino "Tino" on Instagram Friday, revealing the teenager has grown a mustache in a photo of himself getting a haircut.

"Baby no more," wrote Martin in the caption. His husband Jwan Yosef commented on the photo with three heart-eye emojis.

Martin welcomed Tino and twin brother Matteo via gestational surrogacy in Aug. 2008. After Martin married Yosef, 38, in 2017, they've become fathers to daughter Lucia, 4, and 3-year-old son Renn, also via surrogacy.

Martin previously went surfing with his twin boys for their 14th birthday in August, sharing photos from the outing. "Great beach day!" he wrote in the caption.

Ricky Martin (2nd L), artist Jwan Yosef (R), and sons Matteo Martin and Valentino Martin attend the premiere of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" at the Pantages Theatre on December 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

"Birthday week begins for my oldest sons. Thanks to my brother Alecs for the good vibes of the day and teaching Matteo and Valentino to play with the waves," Martin added. "I'm the luckiest dad in the world."

The "Livin' la Vida Loca" artist spoke to PEOPLE in June about life with his growing family and whether more kids are on the way.

"We are not pregnant," he said. "Right now, we're dealing with a pair of twins and a pair of Irish twins because Lucia and Renn are only nine months apart. And they're overwhelming, but we're strong and healthy."

RELATED VIDEO: Ricky Martin Doesn't Want To Hide Who He Is Anymore: "I Am a Man with No Secrets"

Martin noted that he and Yosef do "want more" kids, adding: "There are embryos frozen. I remember every Sunday in my grandparents' house — we were 34 grandkids. I always said, 'One day, I want to open the door to my house and see many kids running at me saying, 'Daddy, Daddy, Dad!' That's something I've always dreamed of."

