Father of Four Ricky Martin Says He Wants to 'Normalize Families Like Mine': 'I'm Very Happy'

Ricky Martin hopes to make waves with his family pride.

"I'm very happy. People ask me, 'How do you feel [about being on the magazine cover?' Well, you know what," Martin began, "every time I have the opportunity to No. 1, talk about my family and let the world know that we're good people, and how we feel and love is really— I just wanna normalize families like mine."

"It's very interesting, but a lot of people tell me, 'Ricky, thank you so much just for posting that picture with you and your husband and your kids. That made me feel better about myself,' " added Martin, who shares twin sons Matteo and Valentino, 12, daughter Lucia, 2, and son Renn, 19 months, with his husband Jwan Yosef.

Ricky Martin makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Later in his conversation with host Ellen DeGeneres, 63, the singer talked about spending time in lockdown amid the pandemic with his family.

"We're doing really well, the kids are amazing," he said, adding that he also had his mother around during the pandemic lockdown.

Talking about his little girl, Martin said she "runs the house" and "doesn't snap fingers yet, but is about to," while joking about how the 2-year-old doesn't let him sing.

"She said, 'No, no, no Daddy' ... and this is serious business. She doesn't let me sing," he said with a laugh before adding that his older kids do enjoy tunes from their father.

ricky martin Ricky Martin | Credit: Matthew Brookes

Speaking with PEOPLE, Martin said more kids might be on the way for his family soon.

"Yes, we want more. There are embryos frozen," he explained. "I remember every Sunday in my grandparents' house — we were 34 grandkids. I always said, 'One day, I want to open the door to my house and see many kids running at me saying, 'Daddy, Daddy, Dad!' That's something I've always dreamed of."

Martin also opened up about how his formative adolescent years lacked LGBTQ mentorship.

"There are many, many kids out there that don't have someone to look up to. All they have around them is people telling them, 'What you're feeling is evil,' " he said. "But, you can't force someone to come out. If you have an egg and you open it from the outside, only death comes out. But if the egg opens up from the inside, life comes out."