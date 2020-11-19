"Some people think I'm crazy but I love a big family," said the singer, who shares four children with husband Jwan Yosef

Ricky Martin Says He Has 'a Couple of Embryos Waiting' in Case He Wants More Kids

Ricky Martin is making sure he has the possibility to expand his family.

The 48-year-old Grammy winner, who shares four children — twin sons Matteo and Valentino, 12, daughter Lucia, 2, and son Renn, 1 — with husband Jwan Yosef, told Entertainment Tonight that he has "embryos waiting" should they decide to have more children.

"Some people think I'm crazy but I love a big family, and I have a couple of embryos waiting for me. I don't know. That's all I got to say," Martin said, adding, "Jwan is going crazy at the moment, but it's okay — don't tell him!"

The proud dad said things around the house are "getting funky" as his older two enter their teen years.

"Pre-adolescence is here and it's getting funky. And on top of that, we're dealing with a lockdown and it's, 'Grrr … get out of the way! This is my room, not yours, blah blah,' " said Martin. "You know, it's all part of it. But these two are really cool kids."

"They're doing really good in school considering what we're dealing with," he continued, "and they have a beautiful little sister and a little brother and they own that role of the protective older brothers. So it's very beautiful.

Martin said he's "very proud" of his kids and acknowledged that he is "very lucky to have the family that I have." And the singer also revealed that his daughter is the queen of the household.

"It's not their house either, it's the girl's house. It's Lucia's house. She runs the house," he said. "She doesn’t snap fingers yet but in the eyes you can tell she's like 'No.' She's only 2, by the way."

Back in August, Martin told Out magazine that he and Yosef have also considered adoption to expand their brood. "Many years I dreamt of being a father, and many, many, many times I went through this grieving process of 'I am gay, I am a closeted gay man, and I'm not going to be able to be a daddy,' " he said.

"Obviously adoption is an option and it's very beautiful, but unfortunately for gay men it's very difficult to adopt in some countries," added Martin.

While the singer "would love to have many grandkids in the future and have every Sunday filled with family" he and Yosef will "have to see what happens," as they have their hands full currently. "There's moments where I want 10 more, and then there are those mornings where everybody's crying and I'm like, 'Okay, maybe we're fine at six [people in the family],' " Martin admitted.