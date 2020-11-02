Ricky Martin Says His Kids Give Him 'Very Honest' Feedback: 'What's Going on with Your Singing?'

Ricky Martin has a tough (and adorable!) crowd to please at home.

"They're critics," the singer, 48, recently told Access' Mario Lopez about his kids listening and watching him perform.

Martin and husband Jwan Yosef share four children: 11-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino, son Renn, 1, and daughter Lucia, who turns 2 on Christmas Eve.

"They tell me, 'Dad, yesterday was better than today. What's going on with your singing?' They are very honest, and I appreciate it," Martin said. "[They say], 'I like the dance that you did yesterday. Today was a little bit weak, Dad.' This is what's happening in this house."

While his kids are critical of his art, the Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Story star is supporting their passions and interests.

"Matteo is more into the arts and Valentino is gonna spend his life in front of a screen because he wants to be the best YouTuber in the world," Martin, who earned four Latin Grammy nominations, told Extra last month.

And if they follow in his famous footsteps one day, Martin said he would encourage their dreams. "When I was 12 years old, I told my father that I wanted to be an artist and he supported me and I am very thankful, Dad, for that, for just coming with me on this journey so I have to do the same," he shared.