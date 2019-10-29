Ricky Martin and Husband Jwan Yosef Announce the Birth of Their Fourth Child, Son Renn

Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef are officially parents of four!

The singer, 47, announced on Tuesday that he and Yosef, 35, had welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy named Renn.

“Our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born,” he captioned the photo which featured Martin holding his little bundle of joy in his arms. The star excitedly added the hashtag: “#TheBabyIsBorn”

Martin also shared the happy news on his Instagram Stories, writing the same caption underneath the photo and adding “#4” with a baby emoji and a party emoji.

Renn joins big brothers, Matteo and Valentino, 11, and big sister 10-month-old daughter Lucia.

While attending the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington D.C. last month with his family, Martin announced that he and Yosef were expecting another child.

“My family’s here,” the star said while accepting an award for his advocacy of LGBTQ rights and his philanthropy, as he praised his husband and his twin boys.

“My husband Jwan, I love you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they’re also here, I love you with all my heart, you’re my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I’m doing and you guys are amazing kids,” he said. “You guys are amazing. I love you.”

The actor and singer went on to call his daughter Lucia, who did not join the rest of her family, the “light of my life.”

“And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting,” he added, as the crowd cheered. “I love big families.”

Ahead of the 2019 Golden Globes in January, Martin opened up about how he’s always wanted a “big family” of his own.

“I want four more pairs of twins. I would love to have a big family, but there’s a lot going on at this moment, a lot of work,” he said on the carpet. “It’s a lot going on so we’re going to put things in order first and then we are going to get ready for many more kids.”

Renn’s arrival comes nearly two years after Martin announced that he and Yosef, a painter and visual artist, had secretly tied the knot.

The pair met on Instagram and began dating in 2016.