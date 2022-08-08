Ricky Martin Enjoys 'Great Beach Day' Surfing with Twin Sons Ahead of Their Birthday: 'Proud Dad'

Ricky Martin is enjoying quality time with his twins ahead of their birthday.

On Sunday, the 50-year-old singer shared sweet photos from a day at the beach with sons Matteo and Valentino, where the soon-to-be 14-year-olds learned how to surf.

"Great beach day ! Birthday week begins for my oldest sons. 🎉," the "Livin' la Vida Loca" singer wrote in the caption, as translated from Spanish to English. "Thanks to my brother Alecs for the good vibes of the day and teaching Matteo and Valentino to play with the waves 🏄 ♀️"

"I'm the luckiest dad in the world," he concluded, adding the hashtags surfing, surfing is life and proud dad.

Martin shares his twin sons, son Renn, 3, and daughter Lucia, 4, with husband Jwan Yosef.

In late June, Martin shared his excitement when Matteo joined him on the set of a new project.

Martin posted a rare shot on Instagram of his son giving him a thumbs-up from a director's chair on the set of his new music video.

"Look who decided to accompany me to the filming of my new video," Martin wrote in the sweet photo's caption, translated from Spanish to English.

Ricky Martin/Instagram; Stefanie Keenan/Getty for FIJI Water

Last year, Martin appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the talk show host asked him about appearing on the cover of PEOPLE's 2021 Pride Issue.

"I'm very happy. People ask me, 'How do you feel [about being on the magazine cover?' Well, you know what," Martin began, "every time I have the opportunity to No. 1, talk about my family and let the world know that we're good people, and how we feel and love is really— I just wanna normalize families like mine."

"It's very interesting, but a lot of people tell me, 'Ricky, thank you so much just for posting that picture with you and your husband and your kids. That made me feel better about myself,' " added Martin.