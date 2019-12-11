Roar! Ricky Martin Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Lucia in a Lion Towel: 'Owner of My Dreams'

Ricky Martin‘s little lion can’t be tamed!

The singer shared a rare photo of his second-youngest child, daughter Lucia, to Instagram on Wednesday morning, which featured the blue-eyed baby gazing at the camera with wide eyes as her dad held her.

Notably, Lucia (who turns 1 on Dec. 24 — Martin’s 48th birthday!) looked downright precious in a yellow towel with a wild hood, shaped like a lion’s head, mane and all.

“La dueña de mis sueños,” Martin captioned the post in Spanish, which translates in English to, “The owner of my dreams.” He signed off on his text with the hashtag, “#BabyLucia“

The snap is only the second Martin has posted of his daughter with husband Jwan Yosef. Additionally, the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” hitmaker shares son Renn, whose birth they announced on Oct. 29, with Yosef, and is also dad to 11-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino.

Baby Lucia was dressed for the summer heat in the first photo of her that Martin shared in August, wearing a pair of striped shorts and a floral-decorated top, a navy-blue bow in her hair.

“La luz de mis ojos #Lucia,” the singer captioned the image, which translates from Spanish to, “The light of my eyes.”

Artist Yosef, 34, shared the same image to his Instagram feed, writing alongside it, “Baby Lucia Martin-Yosef being the LIGHT she is ✨❤️✨”

Martin announced that he and Yosef were expecting another child in September, while attending the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington D.C.

“My family’s here,” the star said while accepting an award for his advocacy of LGBTQ rights and his philanthropy, as he praised his husband and his twin boys.

“My husband Jwan, I love you. My beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they’re also here — I love you with all my heart. You’re my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I’m doing and you guys are amazing kids,” he said.

Martin went on to call Lucia, who did not join the rest of her family, the “light of my life” before adding, “And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting,” he added, as the crowd cheered. “I love big families.”