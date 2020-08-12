Father of four Ricky Martin opens up in his Out cover story about fatherhood and the challenges he has faced in being a gay man considering adoption

Ricky Martin Says 'Adoption Is an Option' for More Kids: 'There's Moments When I Want 10 More'

Ricky Martin has always wanted a big family — and he's more than open about how that might come to even further fruition in the future.

In a new cover interview for Out magazine's new Family Issue, the Latin pop superstar opens up about life at home with husband Jwan Yosef and their children, revealing that they have considered adoption to expand their brood that already includes daughter Lucia, 19 months, plus son Renn, 9 months, and twin boys Matteo and Valentino, who turn 12 this month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Many years I dreamt of being a father, and many, many, many times I went through this grieving process of I am gay, I am a closeted gay man, and I'm not going to be able to be a daddy," says Martin, 48.

"Obviously adoption is an option and it's very beautiful, but unfortunately for gay men it's very difficult to adopt in some countries," he adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Ricky Martin's son Renn Ricky Martin/Instagram

Image zoom Ricky Martin with husband Jwan Yosef and sons Matteo and Valentino Paul Morigi/Getty

While the singer "would love to have many grandkids in the future and have every Sunday filled with family" he and Yosef will "have to see what happens," as they definitely have their hands full currently.

"There's moments where I want 10 more, and then there are those mornings where everybody's crying and I'm like, 'Okay, maybe we're fine at six [people in the family],' " Martin admits.

He's also aware that becoming a parent to a newborn again can get more difficult as he ages. "Listen, I became a daddy when I was 35; it's not the same thing when you're 48. You need the energy!" he says.

"And I'm strong, trust me, I'm healthy — I'm carrying two babies at the same time and the stroller and the backpack — but it's a lot. It's a big responsibility," Martin continues.

Image zoom Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin Kevork Djansezian/NBC/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Ricky Martin Inspired by Sons to Come Out as Gay: I Couldn't "Lie to These Beautiful Kids"

The actor and former Menudo member also spoke with Out about being a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF and his child advocacy organization, the Ricky Martin Foundation.

"I am an advocate for solid laws that will protect children, but just like I am a man with good intentions that is trying to adopt, there are many people out there with horrible intentions that just want to abuse children," he says.

"I am one of those that says, 'Yes, I want laws to protect children,' but at the same time I realize it's difficult for me to bring stability to this child living in an orphanage that has no one to visit him [because of those laws]. So it's kind of frustrating," Martin adds.