Rick and Kathy Hilton Reveal Sex of Nicky Hilton Rothschild's Third Baby: 'We're Very Excited'

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is having a boy!

The French Sole fashion designer's parents, Kathy and Rick, revealed the exciting news while attending the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party on Sunday.

"It's our first… grandson so we're very excited," Kathy told Extra, with Rick adding, "She is telling people, so I'm not speaking out of turn."

James Rothschild and Nicky Hilton Rothschild Credit: Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage

"She's great, working hard, you wouldn't know it but she's got the bump!" added Kathy.

PEOPLE confirmed in January that Nicky and her husband of nearly seven years, James Rothschild, were expecting their third child together. They will welcome the little guy in the summer of 2022.

Nicky and James are already parents to daughters Lily-Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 4.

In February 2020, the soon-to-be mom of three opened up to PEOPLE about parenting, sharing the biggest lesson she's learned since becoming a mother.

"Patience and being the best version of yourself — I've learned that with children, it's not what you say, it's what you do," she said.

"If you're going to get upset with your child for screen time or being on an iPad, you yourself can't be sitting on a phone or on an iPad," the heiress continued. "Our children mirror what we do so I think it's very important to set a good example. Be the best version of yourself."

Nicky also got candid about one of the most challenging parts of motherhood: mom guilt.

"I think all moms suffer from mom guilt. I think we could all do better at that and it's important to still do the things you love. Don't let your children completely take over your life. Navigate that balance and find that balance," she told PEOPLE.