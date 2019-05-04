Richard Gere Cuddles Up with His Wife Alejandra During First Public Outing Since Welcoming Son

New parents Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva stepped out for the first time since the couple welcomed their first child together — and they couldn’t look happier.

On Friday night, the 69-year-old actor and Silva, 36, hit the Tribeca Film Festival red carpet for the premiere of the documentary It Takes a Lunatic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Directed by Billy Lyons, It Takes a Lunatic is a profile of acting teacher Wynn Handman, whose former students included Gere, Michael Douglas, Joel Grey and Frank Langella.

Gere opted for a casual look on the red carpet, wearing a tan baseball cap with a navy blazer, grey T-shirt and blue scarf. Silva, meanwhile, wore a long black dress with fringe detailing, matched with black shoes.

The new parents looked happy as they smiled on the carpet. At one point, Gere put his arm lovingly around his wife’s shoulders, and she placed a hand on his chest.

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere Aurora Rose/REX/Shutterstock

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

In February, Gere’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

The actor shares 19-year-old son Homer James Jigme with ex-wife Carey Lowell, while Silva is also mom to a 6-year-old son named Albert from a previous marriage.

RELATED: It’s a Boy! Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Welcome a Son

Gere and Silva had known each other for over a decade before they first began dating in 2014.

They married at Gere’s estate in Pound Ridge, New York — with several Tibetan monks in attendance (Gere is Buddhist and one of son Homer’s middle names, Jigme, is a Tibetan name).

In April 2018, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE they are “extraordinarily happy.”

“They’re so comfortable with each other, have fun together and are looking forward to their future together,” the source revealed of Silva and the Pretty Woman actor.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva Gabriel Maseda/NurPhoto via Getty

After news of their marriage broke, a film insider who has known Gere for years told PEOPLE he “has been much happier in this half of his life because he is settled, confident and doing what he likes.”

RELATED: Richard Gere, 69, and Wife Alejandra, 35, Step Out in Madrid After Announcing Pregnancy