Richard Gere, 69, and Wife Alejandra, 35, Step Out in Madrid After Announcing Pregnancy

Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva enjoyed a day out in Madrid after the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.

The couple looked casual stepping out on Wednesday as Gere, 69, wore a navy blazer, pinstriped scarf, gray shirt and a baseball cap. Silva, 35, showed a hint of her baby bump in a grey maxi dress, chambray shirt and light pink sneakers.

The two were also out shopping together on Tuesday, when Silva wore a white T-shirt and cardigan along with pink pants and black sunglasses.

In September, Silva announced she was expecting her first child with the Pretty Woman actor.

“A very special moment just a few minutes ago… Getting blessings for our precious to come,” she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post showing a photo of the Dalai Lama blessing her baby bump.

“We couldn’t announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama☺️,” added the Spanish businesswoman and activist, who went on to share the message in her first language.

Gere is also father to 18-year-old son Homer James Jigme with ex-wife Carey Lowell. This will be the second child for Silva, who has a 5½-year-old son named Albert from a previous marriage.

Gere and Silva had known each other for over a decade before they first began dating in 2014. In April, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE they married “weeks and weeks ago” and are “extraordinarily happy.”

“They’re so comfortable with each other, have fun together and are looking forward to their future together,” the insider revealed of Gere and Silva.

The couple married in Gere’s estate Pound Ridge, New York — with several Tibetan monks in attendance (Gere is Buddhist and one of son Homer’s middle names, Jigme, is a Tibetan name).

After news of their marriage broke, a film source who has known Gere for years told PEOPLE he “has been much happier in this half of his life because he is settled, confident and doing what he likes.”