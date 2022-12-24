Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Tropical Holiday Greetings in Rare Photo with Their Sons

Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva share two sons together

Published on December 24, 2022 11:53 AM
Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere attend the 2022 City Harvest "Red Supper Club" Fundraising Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 26, 2022 in New York City
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva are spreading some holiday cheer from a tropical locale.

Silva, 39, sent holiday wishes to her friends and followers on Instagram Saturday by sharing a sweet family snapshot.

"Merry Christmas 🎄from our family to yours," she captioned the image, which shows her and the Pretty Woman actor, 73, standing on a dock overlooking a little lagoon area with their two sons — one whom they welcomed in April 2020, whose name has not been shared publicly, and Alexander, 3½.

In the pic, the boys can be seen wearing matching blue Crocs with shorts and t-shirts, as Silva wears a golden maxi dress. Gere, meanwhile, opted for the same casual attire as his kids.

In addition to their two boys together, Gere is dad to 22-year-old son Homer, whom he shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell, while Silva is also mom to son Albert, 9, from a previous marriage.

Last month, Silva gave a glimpse at her family spending quality time together on an outdoor walk.

In the autumnal snap, Gere and Silva are seen throwing their hands up in the air to show Alexander their large shadows below, as he follows suit and sticks out his arms to see his own shadow on the pavement. For the brisk outing, Alexander wore a pair of pink pants, a white sweater and a pair of bright green rainboots.

"Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡," Silva captioned the picture.

Weeks later, Silva shared a "very important day for our family," posing with her husband in front of an American flag after he officially became a U.S. citizen.

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere attend the "It Takes A Lunatic" world premiere during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on May 03, 2019 in New York City
Monica Schipper/Getty

Gere and Silva knew each other for over a decade before they first began dating in 2014.

In April 2018, a source close to the pair told PEOPLE they had married "weeks and weeks ago" and were "extraordinarily happy," adding, "They're so comfortable with each other, have fun together and are looking forward to their future together."

After news of their marriage broke, a film source who has known Gere for years told PEOPLE he "has been much happier in this half of his life because he is settled, confident and doing what he likes."

