Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Silva Shares Rare Beach Photo with Their Kids for Her 40th Birthday

Alejandra Silva is grateful for her family as she celebrates her 40th birthday.

The mom of two shared a photo on Instagram Thursday where she walked toward the ocean on a beautiful beach, holding hands with 4-year-old Alexander as his little brother — whom the publicist and husband Richard Gere welcomed in April 2020 — running just ahead of them.

The photo comes as the family enjoys a getaway for Silva's 40th birthday.

"Thank you all for the birthday wishes.. after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family, today finally I feel much better!" Silva wrote in the caption.

"Thank you for all the love ❤️ I give it all back to you! 💫 #happybirthday #happy40."

In addition to their two boys together, Gere is dad to 22-year-old son Homer, whom he shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell, while Silva is also mom to son Albert, 9, from a previous marriage.

In November, the family celebrated a "very important day" as Silva officially became a U.S. citizen. She shared photos on Instagram seeing her taking a pledge, as well as posing with her husband next to an American flag.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Gere and Silva knew each other for over a decade before they first began dating in 2014.

In April 2018, a source close to the pair told PEOPLE they had married "weeks and weeks ago" and were "extraordinarily happy," adding, "They're so comfortable with each other, have fun together and are looking forward to their future together."

After news of their marriage broke, a film source who has known Gere for years told PEOPLE he "has been much happier in this half of his life because he is settled, confident and doing what he likes."