Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Help Son Alexander, 4, Milk a Cow in a Rare Family Photo

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva are taking in the great outdoors with their little boys.

In photos shared on Instagram Sunday, the couple and their two sons, a 2-year-old whose name has not been shared publicly and 4-year-old son Alexander, enjoying time on a farm.

Gere has a hand on his wife's back and watches as Silva reaches forward and puts her hand over Alexander's, helping him milk the cow udder into the mug placed below in a post to her Instagram Story.

Silva — who is also mom to son Albert, 9, from a previous marriage — shouted out her stepson Homer, 22, in a grid post.

"In these times, especially if you live in the city, it is so difficult to be able to enjoy the basic pleasures that nature offers us — for me, the ones I value the most and those I want to instill in my family," she wrote, as translated from Spanish.

"Back to basics. This one goes out to our beloved Homer Gere," she said of Homer, whom Gere shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell.

The family recently took a special trip for Silva's 40th birthday, during which they all fell ill. The publicist walked toward the ocean on a beautiful beach, holding hands with her two boys.

"Thank you all for the birthday wishes.. after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better! Thank you for all the love ❤️ I give it all back to you! 💫 #happybirthday #happy40," she shared.