Celebrity Parents Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Help Son Alexander, 4, Milk a Cow in a Rare Family Photo Alejandra Silva Gere reflected on the simple things in life during some downtime with her family By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 13, 2023 03:07 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva with sons. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty, Alejandra Gere/instagram Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva are taking in the great outdoors with their little boys. In photos shared on Instagram Sunday, the couple and their two sons, a 2-year-old whose name has not been shared publicly and 4-year-old son Alexander, enjoying time on a farm. Gere has a hand on his wife's back and watches as Silva reaches forward and puts her hand over Alexander's, helping him milk the cow udder into the mug placed below in a post to her Instagram Story. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Richard Gere's Wife Says He's 'Recovering' from Pneumonia on Family Vacation in Mexico Silva — who is also mom to son Albert, 9, from a previous marriage — shouted out her stepson Homer, 22, in a grid post. "In these times, especially if you live in the city, it is so difficult to be able to enjoy the basic pleasures that nature offers us — for me, the ones I value the most and those I want to instill in my family," she wrote, as translated from Spanish. "Back to basics. This one goes out to our beloved Homer Gere," she said of Homer, whom Gere shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell. Alejandra Silva Instagram The family recently took a special trip for Silva's 40th birthday, during which they all fell ill. The publicist walked toward the ocean on a beautiful beach, holding hands with her two boys. "Thank you all for the birthday wishes.. after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better! Thank you for all the love ❤️ I give it all back to you! 💫 #happybirthday #happy40," she shared.