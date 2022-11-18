Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Snaps Family Shadow Photo with Son Alexander, 3 — See the Rare Shot!

Richard Gere and wife Alejandra share 3-year-old son Alexander, a 2-year-old son, and they each have another son from a previous relationship

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on November 18, 2022 09:59 PM
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Shares Sweet Shadow Family Photo with Son Alexander
Photo: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty, Alejandra Gere/instagram

Richard Gere and wife Alejandra are introducing the fun of shadows to their little boy.

On Thursday, Alejandra, 39, shared a sweet photo on Instagram from an outdoor walk with her actor husband, 73, and their 3-year-old son Alexander.

In the autumnal snap, Gere and Alejandra throw their hands up in the air to show Alexander their large shadows below. Alexander follows suit and sticks out his arms to see his own shadow on the pavement. For the brisk outing, Alexander wears a pair of pink pants, a white sweater and a pair of bright green rainboots.

"Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡," Alejandra captioned the picture.

The couple shares son Alexander, another son whom they welcomed in April 2020, as well as Gere's 22-year-old son Homer (whom he shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell) and Silva's son Albert, 9, from a previous marriage.

Last month, Alejandra gave a glimpse at her family's Halloween celebrations, sharing a picture of one of the couple's young sons in costume.

The activist snapped a photo of one of their sons dressed in a lion outfit while walking amid Halloween decoations outside.

"Happy Halloween 🎃," she wrote on Instagram.

Gere and Alejandra have known each other for over a decade, and first began dating in 2014.

In April 2018, a source close to the pair told PEOPLE they had married "weeks and weeks ago" and were "extraordinarily happy," adding, "They're so comfortable with each other, have fun together and are looking forward to their future together."

After news of their marriage broke, a film source who has known Gere for years told PEOPLE he "has been much happier in this half of his life because he is settled, confident and doing what he likes."

