Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Welcome Their Second Baby Together

Image zoom Richard Gere (L) and wife Alejandra

Richard Gere is now a father of three!

The Pretty Woman actor, 70, and his wife Alejandra, 37, have welcomed their second child together, PEOPLE confirms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple's baby joins their 14-month-old son Alexander, as well as Gere's 20-year-old son Homer (whom he shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell) and Silva's son Albert, 7, from a previous marriage. The news was first reported by HOLA!

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Richard Gere (R) and wife Alejandra Carlos Alvarez/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: Nikki Sixx, Eddie Murphy, Hugh Grant and More: Hollywood's Older Dads Club

A source close to the couple confirmed the pregnancy to PEOPLE in November. The news came nine months after Alejandra gave birth to Alexander in February.

Gere and Alejandra have known each other for over a decade, and first began dating in 2014.

In April 2018, a source close to the pair told PEOPLE they had married "weeks and weeks ago" and were "extraordinarily happy," adding, "They're so comfortable with each other, have fun together and are looking forward to their future together."

Image zoom Richard Gere (L) and wife Alejandra Gabriel Maseda/NurPhoto via Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Richard Gere Marries Spanish Girlfriend Alejandra Silva: "They're Extraordinarily Happy"

After news of their marriage broke, a film source who has known Gere for years told PEOPLE he "has been much happier in this half of his life because he is settled, confident and doing what he likes."

Alejandra previously revealed her pregnancy with the couple's older son on social media, sharing a photo showing the Dalai Lama blessing her baby bump.

"We couldn't announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama☺️," added the Spanish businesswoman and activist in her September 2018 post.