Richard Engel Honors Late Son Henry on His 7th Birthday, Gives 'Big Thank You' for Support

The NBC News chief foreign correspondent announced on Twitter last month that his son Henry had died after his years-long battle with Rett Syndrome

Georgia Slater
Published on September 30, 2022 01:50 PM

Richard Engel is paying tribute to his late son Henry on what would have been his 7th birthday.

On Thursday, the NBC News chief foreign correspondent, 49, shared a heartfelt post on Twitter in honor of his son Henry, who died on Aug. 9 after a years-long battle with Rett Syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder.

"Henry would have turned 7 today. A big thank you to everyone who sent kind and thoughtful messages, and donated to support medical research to defeat Rett Syndrome," Engel wrote alongside a sweet photo of his son. "Happy Birthday Binks (our nickname)."

Engel, who shares Henry with wife Mary, also included a link to Henry's memorial page on the Texas Children's Hospital website where people can donate to support research.

Engel first shared the heartbreaking news of Henry's death on Twitter on Aug. 18.

"Our beloved son Henry passed away. He had the softest blue eyes, an easy smile and a contagious giggle. We always surrounded him with love and he returned it, and so much more," Engel wrote alongside a photo of his son.

Engel linked to the memorial page in a follow-up post, writing, "Researchers are making amazing progress using Henry's cells to help cure RETT Syndrome so others don't have to endure this terrible disease."

Henry was first diagnosed with Rett Syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder that leads to severe physical and cognitive impairments and has no cure, as of yet, in 2017.

savannah guthrie, Richard Engel
Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

Engel previously shared an update on Henry's health in May, noting that his condition had "progressed" and he had "taken a turn for the worse."

In a video that Engel shared on Twitter, Engel's other son Theo, 2, affectionately kissed Henry on the forehead as Henry lay in bed. "One more?" Theo appeared to ask before giving his big brother another kiss in the sweet moment.

At the time, Engel added that Henry was "now home and getting love from brother Theo" after being hospitalized for six weeks.

Click here to contribute to the continued research efforts at Texas Children's Hospital's Duncan Neurological Research Institute (Duncan NRI).

